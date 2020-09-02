02.09.2020 14:15:00

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 428,000 Jobs in August

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment increased by 428,000 jobs from July to August according to the August ADP National Employment Report®.  Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics.  The report, which is derived from ADP's actual payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.  

August 2020 Report Highlights*

View the ADP National Employment Report Infographic at www.adpemploymentreport.com.

Total U.S. Nonfarm Private Employment:     428,000

By Company Size

- Small businesses:     52,000

  • 1-19 employees     43,000
  • 20-49 employees     9,000

- Medium businesses:     79,000

  • 50-499 employees     79,000

- Large businesses:     298,000

  • 500-999 employees     28,000
  • 1,000+ employees     270,000

By Sector

- Goods-producing:     40,000

  • Natural resources/mining     2,000
  • Construction     28,000
  • Manufacturing     9,000

- Service-providing:     389,000

  • Trade/transportation/utilities     58,000
  • Information     -1,000
  • Financial activities     11,000
  • Professional/business services     66,000
         - Professional/technical services     19,000
         - Management of companies/enterprises     1,000
         - Administrative/support services     47,000
  • Education/health services     100,000
         - Health care/social assistance     85,000
         - Education     15,000
  • Leisure/hospitality     129,000
  • Other services     25,000

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

- Franchise Employment**

  • Franchise jobs     21,500

**Complete details on franchise employment can be found here.

"The August job postings demonstrate a slow recovery," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Job gains are minimal, and businesses across all sizes and sectors have yet to come close to their pre-COVID-19 employment levels."

Chart 1. Change in Total Nonfarm Private Employment

Chart 2. Historical Trend - Change in Total Nonfarm Private Employment

Chart 3. Change in Nonfarm Private Employment by Industry

Chart 4. Change in Nonfarm Private Employment by Company Size

The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Employment Report was derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 460,000 U.S. clients employing nearly 26 million workers in the U.S. The July total of jobs added was revised from 167,000 to 212,000.  

To obtain additional information about the ADP National Employment Report, including additional charts, supporting data and the schedule of future release dates, or to subscribe to the monthly email alerts and RSS feeds, please visit www.adpemploymentreport.com.

The September 2020ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on September 30, 2020.

About the ADP National Employment Report®

The ADP National Employment Report® is a monthly measure of the change in total U.S. nonfarm private employment derived from actual, anonymous payroll data of client companies served by ADP®, a leading provider of human capital management solutions.  The report, which measures nearly 26 million U.S. workers, is produced by the ADP Research Institute®, a specialized group within the company that provides insights around employment trends and workforce strategy, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, Inc.

Each month, ADP Research Institute issues the ADP National Employment Report as part of the company's commitment to adding deeper insights into the U.S. labor market and providing businesses, governments and others with a source of credible and valuable information.  The ADP National Employment Report is broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge.

The data for this report is collected for pay periods that can be interpolated to include the week of the 12th of each month, and processed with statistical methodologies similar to those used by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to compute employment from its monthly survey of establishments.  Due to this processing, this subset is modified to make it indicative of national employment levels; therefore, the resulting employment changes computed for the ADP National Employment Report are not representative of changes in ADP's total base of U.S. business clients.

For a description of the underlying data and the statistical model used to create this report, please see the ADP National Employment Report: Development Methodology.

About the ADP Research Institute
The mission of the ADP Research Institute is to generate data-driven discoveries about the world of work, and to derive reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings to the world at large as our unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive, and to bring greater awareness to the economy at large.

About Moody's Analytics
Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs.

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.  HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people.   Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, ADP National Employment Report, ADP Small Business Report, ADP National Franchise Report, and ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2020 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media

 

(PRNewsfoto/ADP, LLC)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-national-employment-report-private-sector-employment-increased-by-428-000-jobs-in-august-301122927.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 197.50
3.19 %
CieFinRichemont 62.40
3.14 %
Lonza Grp 569.00
2.93 %
Sika 221.60
2.59 %
Alcon 52.80
2.52 %
Nestle 109.90
1.16 %
Zurich Insur Gr 340.90
1.16 %
ABB 23.45
1.12 %
Swiss Life Hldg 371.90
0.68 %
CS Group 9.94
0.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:00
NASDAQ 100-S&P 500 Volatility Ratio at Peak Levels
08:48
SMI beendet negativen Trend
06:07
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Rekordfahrt ist nicht aufzuhalten / Novartis – Das kann den Bullen nicht gefallen
01.09.20
Vontobel: Investieren wie Warren Buffett - das Orakel von Omaha
01.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:46
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken
15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla gewinnt kräftig
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot
Wall Street beendet den Handel im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Nikkei letztlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Novartis will Armen Zugang zu Medikamenten erleichtern - Novartis-Aktie gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI klettert kräftig -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Nikkei letztlich im Plus -- Chinas Börsen schliessen tiefer
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch klar nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost herrschten zur Wochenmitte uneinheitliche Tendenzen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB