ADP Appoints Nazzic S. Keene to Board of Directors

ROSELAND, N.J., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, announced today that Nazzic S. Keene has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective April 8, 2020.

Ms. Keene is a well-respected industry leader with three decades of experience in information systems and technology services, and more than 20 years in executive management. She currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), a premier technology integrator providing system integration, engineering and IT solutions to defense, intelligence and civilian agencies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nazzic to the ADP Board," said John P. Jones, chairman of the board for ADP. "Her leadership and strategic expertise in technology-driven solutions and digital transformation will be instrumental to the Board and will help shape ADP's vision for its HCM technology portfolio. We believe this appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to stakeholders to bring new perspectives to the Board."

"Continuous innovation is core to ADP and essential to our ongoing transformation," said Carlos Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "We're excited that Nazzic is joining the ADP Board as we focus on providing our clients with market-leading next gen HCM solutions that are built for the future of work."

Ms. Keene has been with SAIC since 2012. Prior to becoming CEO and joining the SAIC board in August 2019, she served as COO since 2017, and prior to that, as President, Global Markets and Missions, from 2013 to 2017, and as SVP, Corporate Strategy and Planning from 2012 to 2013. Prior to joining SAIC, Ms. Keene was the senior vice president and general manager for U.S. enterprise markets at CGI and led that company's U.S. expansion. She began her career in the communications and IT industry after completing her Bachelor's degree at the University of Arizona.

This document and other written or oral statements made from time to time by ADP may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical in nature and which may be identified by the use of words like "expects," "assumes," "projects," "anticipates," "estimates," "we believe," "could" "is designed to" and other words of similar meaning, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements or that could contribute to such difference include: ADP's success in obtaining, and retaining, clients, and selling additional services to clients; the pricing of products and services; the success of our new solutions; compliance with existing or new legislation or regulations; changes in, or interpretations of, existing legislation or regulations; overall market, political and economic conditions, including interest rate and foreign currency trends; competitive conditions; our ability to maintain our current credit ratings and the impact on our funding costs and profitability; security or cyber breaches, fraudulent acts, and system interruptions and failures; employment and wage levels; changes in technology; availability of skilled technical associates; the impact of new acquisitions and divestitures; and the adequacy, effectiveness and success of our business transformation initiatives. ADP disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These risks and uncertainties, along with the risk factors discussed under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in other written or oral statements made from time to time by ADP, should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements contained herein.

