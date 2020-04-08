08.04.2020 20:46:00

ADP Appoints Nazzic S. Keene to Board of Directors

ROSELAND, N.J., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, announced today that Nazzic S. Keene has been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective April 8, 2020. 

Ms. Keene is a well-respected industry leader with three decades of experience in information systems and technology services, and more than 20 years in executive management.  She currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), a premier technology integrator providing system integration, engineering and IT solutions to defense, intelligence and civilian agencies. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Nazzic to the ADP Board," said John P. Jones, chairman of the board for ADP.  "Her leadership and strategic expertise in technology-driven solutions and digital transformation will be instrumental to the Board and will help shape ADP's vision for its HCM technology portfolio.  We believe this appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to stakeholders to bring new perspectives to the Board."   

"Continuous innovation is core to ADP and essential to our ongoing transformation," said Carlos Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of ADP.  "We're excited that Nazzic is joining the ADP Board as we focus on providing our clients with market-leading next gen HCM solutions that are built for the future of work." 

Ms. Keene has been with SAIC since 2012.  Prior to becoming CEO and joining the SAIC board in August 2019, she served as COO since 2017, and prior to that, as President, Global Markets and Missions, from 2013 to 2017, and as SVP, Corporate Strategy and Planning from 2012 to 2013.  Prior to joining SAIC, Ms. Keene was the senior vice president and general manager for U.S. enterprise markets at CGI and led that company's U.S. expansion.  She began her career in the communications and IT industry after completing her Bachelor's degree at the University of Arizona.

ADP disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential.  HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll.

