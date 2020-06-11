Adorama Unveils All-New Edge Credit Card

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, gaming, and computer equipment and information, announced last week the new Adorama Edge Credit Card. Available now, the credit card offers consumers new opportunities to gear up, with convenient payment options, and everyday rewards. This new card pairs offers like special financing1 or an instant everyday benefit2 with no annual fee3 to give customers a choice between two great options when they shop at Adorama.

"Our new Adorama Edge Credit Card is a game-changer in the creative industry that will make gear investments more affordable and rewarding than ever before," said Michael Amkreutz, Chief Executive Officer at Adorama. "With the choice between two great benefits on every purchase, the Edge Credit Card will help creators of all experience access the gear and equipment they want. Plus, with no annual fee and an instant credit decision, obtaining the Adorama Edge Credit Card is quick and simple."

Key benefits of the new Adorama Edge Credit Card include:

Gear Now, Pay Over Time Special Financing Option 1 : Cardholders can enjoy 6-months special financing on purchases of $199 to $799.99 , or 12-months special financing for purchases of $800 or more.

Cardholders can enjoy 6-months special financing on purchases of to , or 12-months special financing for purchases of or more. 5% Off Everyday Cardholder Option 2 : The alternative to the special financing option is 5% off every day on purchases made with the Adorama Edge Credit Card. Special financing and everyday cardholder benefit options cannot be used in tandem.

The alternative to the special financing option is 5% off every day on purchases made with the Adorama Edge Credit Card. Special financing and everyday cardholder benefit options cannot be used in tandem. No Annual Fee3. The Adorama Edge Credit Card offers one convenient payment option with flexibility between special financing or 5% off, both with no annual fee.

Customers can apply for the Adorama Edge Credit Card in two ways. The first option is to apply now and shop later. Alternatively, customers can apply for the card while shopping, and during checkout. A credit decision will be made instantly, and benefit options are available during checkout on purchases made with the Edge Credit Card.

To learn more about the Adorama Edge Credit Card, visit www.adorama.com/g/adorama-credit .

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for more than 40 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama , Sunny Sports , Leisure Pro , Scuba.com , and PRINTIQUE . Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co . in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions . Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West , through AdoramaTV , social media, and with live online and in-store events.

1Subject to credit approval. Minimum monthly payments required. See www.adorama/g/adorama-credit for details.

2Subject to credit approval. Not applicable on gift cards. This oﬀer cannot be combined with ﬁnancing. The 5% discount will be applied after all other applicable discounts are applied at point of sale. Excludes taxes and shipping charges. We reserve the right to discontinue or alter the terms of this oﬀer anytime.

3For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum interest charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms.

