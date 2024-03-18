Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Silvano Fashion Group AS Aktie
18.03.2024 22:59:00

Adoption of Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of as Silvano Fashion Group Without Notice of the Meeting

Silvano Fashion Group AS
ADOPTION OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF AS SILVANO FASHION GROUP WITHOUT NOTICE OF THE MEETING

The Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group, registry code 10175491, address           Tulika 17, 10613, Tallinn, proposes to the shareholders to adopt a resolution of the shareholders without convening a meeting according to § 2991 of the Commercial Code.

All questions from shareholders regarding the proposed resolutions may be sent in advance to the e-mail address info@silvanofashion.com until March 26 2024 and the answers to all relevant questions will be published on the website of AS Silvano Fashion Group,  www.silvanofashion.com

The list of shareholders entitled to vote on the resolution of the shareholders will be fixed on     April 2, 2024, at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system.

The resolution of the shareholders can be voted on from March 19 to April 9, 2024 (inclusive). If a shareholder does not cast his or her votes, he or she shall be deemed to have voted against the resolutions.

A shareholder has two options to cast his vote:

1. By sending a digitally signed or paper-signed and scanned ballot paper filled in by the voting shareholder or his / her authorized representative to the e-mail address info@silvanofashion.com during the voting period.

2. By submitting or sending a completed ballot paper, which has been signed manually by the voting shareholder or his or her authorized representative, to the head office of AS Silvano Fashion Group at Tulika 17, 10613 Tallinn from 9:00-12:00 (EET), so that it arrives no later than April 9, 2024, at 16:00 (EET).

When sending paper-signed and scanned ballot papers by e-mail or when sending paper-signed ballot papers by post, a copy of the personal data page of the shareholder's or his / her representative's identity document (eg passport or ID card) must be sent together with the ballot paper. The shareholder's representative must also submit a valid power of attorney for written reproduction in Estonian or English. A shareholder may use a power of attorney form, which is available on the website of AS Silvano Fashion Group www.silvanofashion.com

If the shareholder is a legal entity registered abroad, please send a copy of the extract from the relevant foreign commercial register showing the right of the representative to represent the shareholder (legal right of representation). The statement must be in English or translated into Estonian by a sworn translator or an official translator equivalent to a sworn translator.

AGENDA:

1. Election of the auditor for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2023.

The proposals for decision of the Management Board, which have been approved by the Supervisory Board, is as follows:


1.1. To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala puiestee 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group;

1.2. To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit service agreement with the auditing company AS Ernst & Young Baltic for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2023.

The resolution adopted by the shareholders will be published as a stock exchange announcement and on the website of AS Silvano Fashion Group no later than April 10, 2024, by § 2991  (6) of the Commercial Code.

AS Silvano Fashion Group
Email: info@silvanofashion.com
Tel: +372 684 5000; Fax: +372 684 5300
Address: Tulika 17, 10613 Tallinn
www.silvanofashion.com

