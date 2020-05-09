+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
Adopting New Technologies and Strategies - Increasing Focus on Whole-Person Care

MOBILE, Ala., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In these unsettling times, AltaPointe Health recognizes the need to transform its core healthcare model to navigate the path ahead. We are redefining success by tackling the obstacle of timely and appropriate access to both behavioral and primary care. We continue to implement best practices while adopting new technologies and strategies to increase our focus on whole-person care.

Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, telehealth proved to be an effective and innovative way to deliver quality behavioral healthcare. It allows providers to see patients "virtually" anytime, anywhere, through the use of advanced mobile technologies. AltaPointe clinicians provided more than 13,000 telehealth services in 2019. We anticipate that number to rise significantly in light of this pandemic.*

Our data shows an increase in calls for access to care when compared to the same time period last year. Fear of the illness, economic stress, and the uncertainty of the pandemic's duration will encourage people to seek mental health support who never needed it before. We want you to know this is not unusual, and we are here to help you and your family.

In today's healthcare landscape, patients expect hospitals and health systems to provide high-quality care. What sets providers apart is the ability to offer a personalized patient experience. Each day AltaPointe's leadership team and staff strive to create and sustain a "culture of quality." We hope to exceed patient expectations, whether in person or via telehealth.

Just as our predecessors met challenges that enhanced the care they provided, we must continually face and conquer challenges, such as COVID-19, for the mental and physical well-being of people living with mental health issues, intellectual disabilities, and substance use disorders. Past experiences have proven our resilience, and collectively, we will get through this unprecedented time.

*AltaPointe provides more than 1 million services to more than 35,000 individuals each year in our residential, outpatient and psychiatric hospital settings.

 

SOURCE AltaPointe Health

