10.12.2025 22:23:58
Adobe Inc. Profit Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $1.856 billion, or $4.45 per share. This compares with $1.683 billion, or $3.79 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.294 billion or $5.50 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $6.194 billion from $5.606 billion last year.
Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.856 Bln. vs. $1.683 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.45 vs. $3.79 last year. -Revenue: $6.194 Bln vs. $5.606 Bln last year.
