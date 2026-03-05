Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’472 -0.3%  SPI 18’581 -0.2%  Dow 48’739 0.5%  DAX 24’103 -0.4%  Euro 0.9057 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’838 -0.6%  Gold 5’142 0.0%  Bitcoin 56’172 -0.8%  Dollar 0.7811 0.2%  Öl 84.2 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bridgewater-Portfolio Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte der von Ray Dalio gegründete Fonds
BKB-Aktie: Konzerngewinn dank gutem Zinsengeschäft gesteigert
NVIDIA-Aktie wenig bewegt: KI-Riese priorisiert offenbar neue KI-Hardware statt China-Chips
RENK-Aktie etwas tiefer: Rüstungszulieferer erzielt Rekordumsatz - Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und TKMS im Fokus
Lufthansa-Aktie vorerst nicht im DAX - Wechsel nur in MDAX und SDAX
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Admiral Group Aktie 4717064 / US0071921078

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.03.2026 09:08:26

Admiral Group FY25 Profit Climbs, Group Turnover Down; Cuts Final Dividend

Admiral Group
39.01 USD -0.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Admiral Group Plc (ADM.L), a British insurance firm, on Thursday reported higher profit in fiscal 2025 with growth in insurance revenues. Meanwhile, Group turnover declined from last year.

Further, the firm trimmed its final dividend, and said it expects to continue to deliver long-term sustainable growth ahead.

In fiscal 2025, Group profit before tax increased 14 percent to 954.8 million pounds from last year's 839.2 million pounds. Group profit before tax from continuing operations was 957.9 million pounds, up 16 percent from 826.5 million pounds a year ago.

Earnings per share grew 14 percent to 246.4 pence from prior year's 216.6 pence. Earnings per share from continuing operations went up 16% to 247.4 pence from 212.8 pence last year. Group turnover edged down 1 percent to 5.90 billion pounds from 5.95 billion pounds last year. Insurance revenue, however, grew 9 percent to 4.98 billion pounds from prior year's 4.55 billion pounds.

Further, the Board has proposed a dividend of 90.0 pence per share, 26 percent lower than last year's 121.0 pence per share, reflective of share purchases and lower second half earnings per share.

The final dividend comprises a normal dividend of 72.8 pence per share and a special dividend of 17.2 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on June 5, and the record date is May 8.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Admiral Group Plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Admiral Group Plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:01 SMI leicht erholt
08:56 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäischer Telekomsektor – Starke Verbindung/Givaudan – Führungswechsel
04.03.26 Höhere Inflation nach dem Krieg mit dem Iran?
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
03.03.26 Julius Bär: 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
03.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 17.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
03.03.26 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf im Fokus
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’112.11 19.43 BX0SPU
Short 14’376.20 13.96 BLPSVU
Short 14’901.01 9.00 BW3SLU
SMI-Kurs: 13’471.98 05.03.2026 09:03:26
Long 13’011.06 19.86 S1ABEU
Long 12’696.48 13.54 SWHB5U
Long 12’184.40 8.97 SW5B0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

Bridgewater-Portfolio Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte der von Ray Dalio gegründete Fonds
Im 4. Quartal 2025 gab es viel Bewegung im Portfolio von Bridgewater Associates: Keine der zehn ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer auch im vierten Quar ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Jeremy Granthams Portfolio im Q4 2025: Veränderungen bei Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.
Auch im vierten Quartal 2025 kam es im Aktienportfolio von Jeremy Granthams Investmentgesellscha ...
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.