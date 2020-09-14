14.09.2020 23:38:00

AdminaHealth Selected as Finalist at Insuretech Connect World Tour - Hartford

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth LLC, a leading provider of billing and payment solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefits marketplace, has been named one of six finalists from a pool of 400+ insurtech companies to participate in a pitch competition to represent InsurTech Hartford during the ITC World Tour. AdminaHealth was cited for advancing insurance technology at a time when employers, brokers, TPAs, and more are looking for ways to expand coverage offerings while reducing administrative costs.  

Insuretech Connect is the world's largest conference of insurance leaders and innovators. This year, the organization is hosting two events: the virtual ITC World Tour with stops around the globe, and the September 21-23 main conference, Insuretech Connect, where AdminaHealth will have a virtual booth.

"The pitch competition allowed us to highlight the groundbreaking capabilities of our SaaS billing software, which automates tedious tasks, thereby increasing efficiency and accuracy," said AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member Robert Bull. "We are looking forward to connecting with employers, carriers, brokers, TPAs, associations, and benefits administrators at the conference and sharing our unique solution that simplifies operations, helping users realize significant operational efficiencies, greater billing accuracy, reduced premium leakage, and improved time to market for new benefit introduction."

"It's an honor to be named one of six finalists transforming the insurance industry across a wide spectrum of business processes," said Frank Bianchi, AdminaHealth Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "We look forward to Insuretech Connect and the opportunity to build on our momentum. We are excited to demonstrate our platform's ability to eliminate spreadsheets and manual tasks by automating enrollment integration, invoice reconciliation and consolidation, and enable digital payments."

AdminaHealth was recently featured as one of the Top 25 HR Technology Solutions Providers of 2020 in the cover story of July's CIO Applications magazine. This accolade comes on the heels of being honored as a Top 10 Insuretech of 2019 in the October cover story of Insurance CIO Outlook magazine.

AdminaHealth offers the only billing SaaS platform that is both HITRUST and NIST certified. The company's most recent release, version 3.0, features an updated UI and functionality that further simplifies the administration of employee benefit premiums, regardless of plan complexity.

For more information about the industry-recognized AdminaHealthBilling Suite SaaS technology platform, visit AdminaHealth.com.

 

