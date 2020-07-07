AdminaHealth® Appoints Joan M. Asher as Chief Operating Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth, a technology provider offering a premium billing SaaS platform for the employee benefits and insurance industry, today announced it has named Joan M. Asher to serve as Chief Operating Officer. Asher will work closely with and support CEO Robert A. Bull while driving organizational vision, operational strategy, and hiring needs. She will be responsible for human resources, finance and accounting, vendor management, legal, and facilities.

With dual citizenship in the U.S. and Europe, Joan has an established career of over 25 years working in financial services and investment management firms. Most recently the Founding Director of Paragon Fund Services, her roles have included Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer. She has worked for several top-tier financial institutions that have included private equity, hedge funds (including seeding and incubation), fund of funds, broker/dealers, and capital markets. Her industry background has culminated in a broad scope of experience which has given her a bird's-eye-view critical to the times.

"We are very excited to bring on Ms. Asher," said CEO Robert A. Bull, "as we accelerate growth in this very challenging business climate, the expertise she brings to the Leadership Team and her ability to position us strategically for new markets is invaluable."

Ms. Asher is a Certified Investment Fund Director and an Investment Adviser Certified Compliance Professional.

Throughout her career, Ms. Asher has transacted with numerous financial institutions, custodians, fund administrators, legal teams, and clients in the U.S. and abroad in a variety of investment related activities.

Ms. Asher's extensive experience in the industry has allowed her to play a critical role in deal negotiations, compliance and governance, risk management, operational due diligence, and the oversight of third-party service providers. She is knowledgeable at establishing process driven back and middle-office operations. Her operational standard of excellence has enabled her to keep a keen eye on the balance sheet and regulatory climate without losing sight of a firm's overall strategic objective.

She graduated from Fairfield University'sCharles F. Dolan School of Business with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and is a member of the advisory board for EndowBridge Capital and Harness All Possibilities.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adminahealth-appoints-joan-m-asher-as-chief-operating-officer-301089177.html

SOURCE AdminaHealth