ADLINK Accelerates Edge AI and Computing Deployment with Next Generation Matrix Embedded Computers

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ADLINK Technology, a global leader in edge computing, today announced the release of its next generation of Matrix embedded computers designed to enhance responsiveness and durability of edge AI and computing applications. Designed for enhanced performance, the next generation Matrix series offers innovation and ruggedness to enable timely data-driven decision making at the edge, delivering efficiency, productivity, and security enhancement across industries.

The next generation Matrix series brings system responsiveness to the next level with its heterogeneous computing architecture. The new Matrix series combines CPU computing based on 9th Gen Intel® Xeon® and Core™ processors and GPU computing from NVIDIA® Quadro® embedded GPUs, enabling it to accelerate compute-intensive, high-resolution medical imaging for more rapid and accurate diagnosis. In addition, these boxes can be used to detect and classify product defects for quality assurance, deploy facial recognition for access control, track movement of workers for hazard prevention and control, and effectively perform other edge AI and computing applications.

Additional features include precise motion control, interface with protocol-based devices, and other application-specific, hardware-accelerated processing functions. Designed with harsh edge environments in mind, the next generation Matrix series is housed in a fanless, compact, rugged, stainless steel chassis with multiple expansion slots on select models. Furthermore, the next generation Matrix series includes a comprehensive I/O set to collect sensor measurements and allow data-driven actions to be taken in a timely manner.

The new Matrix series comprise of the models below:



MVP-5100-MXM: Integrated fanless embedded computers featuring Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processors and embedded GPU for industrial AI applications

MVP-6100-MXM: Expandable fanless embedded computers featuring Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 processors and embedded GPU for industrial AI applications

MXE-5600: Fanless embedded computers featuring 9th Gen Intel® Xeon® and Core™ processors with low power consumption for edge computing applications

MXC-6600: Expandable fanless embedded computers featuring 9th Gen Intel® Xeon® and Core™ processors with low power consumption for edge computing applications

"Edge AI and computing applications require massive amounts of memory, parallel computing, and mixed-precision computation. The release of our new next generation Matrix series cost-effectively delivers edge computing solutions to meet the demands of these speed and accuracy requirements," commented Elizabeth Campbell, General Manager of ADLINK Technology.

For additional information on the next generation Matrix embedded computers, visit us online at: https://www.adlinktech.com/en/Industrial_PCs__Fanless_Embedded_PCs.

About ADLINK

ADLINK Technology is a global leader in edge computing. Our mission is to affect positive change in society and industry by connecting people, places and things with AI. We do this through the delivery of leading edge, robust solutions addressing our customer's critical business and technology challenges. Our offerings include robust boards, modules and systems; real-time data acquisition solutions; and application enablement for Artificial Intelligence + Internet of Things (AIoT).

ADLINK serves customers in many vertical markets including: manufacturing, networking and communications, healthcare, military and aerospace, infotainment, retail, energy and transportation. We are a Premier Member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, a partner of NVIDIA, and a contributor to many standards and interoperability initiatives, including Eclipse, OCP, OMG, PICMG, SGeT and ROS-I.

ADLINK's products are available in over 40 countries, either directly or through our worldwide network of value-adding distributors and systems integrators. ADLINK is ISO-9001, ISO-14001, ISO-13485 and TL9000 certified and is publicly traded on TAIEX (Stock Code: 6166).

For more information, please visit: http://www.adlinktech.com.

