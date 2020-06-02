Adient to present at the 2020 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

PLYMOUTH, Mich., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adient (NYSE: ADNT), a global leader in automotive seating, will present at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Adient's president and chief executive officer, Doug Del Grosso, and executive vice president and chief financial officer, Jeff Stafeil, will be participating in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor section of the Adient website (https://investors.adient.com/).

About Adient:

Adient (NYSE: ADNT) is a global leader in automotive seating. With 81,000 employees in 34 countries, Adient operates 220 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 23 million vehicles every year. For more information on Adient, please visit www.adient.com.

ADNT-FN

