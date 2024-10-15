Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’219 -0.3%  SPI 16’270 -0.4%  Dow 42’740 -0.8%  DAX 19’486 -0.1%  Euro 0.9393 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’947 -1.9%  Gold 2’661 0.4%  Bitcoin 57’266 0.5%  Dollar 0.8622 0.0%  Öl 74.7 -0.7% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Meyer Burger Technology135706599
Thematische ETFs: Neue Trends und Entwicklungen in Europa
NVIDIA: Darum sehen Analysten das Top-Potenzial im Chipmarkt bei NVIDIA
2 Jahre Bullenmarkt: Endet nun der Aufwärtstrend oder hält er an?
Goldman Sachs-Analyst zeigt sich optimistisch für UBS-Aktie - Kursziel angepasst
Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schliesst im Minus
16.10.2024 00:31:34

Adidas Q3 Preliminary Operating Profit Rises; Lifts FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sportswear maker adidas AG (ADDYY.PK) reported that its third quarter preliminary operating profit increased to 598 million euros from 409 million euros in the prior year. The latest-quarter result included a contribution of around 50 million euros from the sale of parts of the remaining Yeezy inventory.

Quarterly currency-neutral revenues increased 10% from the prior year. In euro, terms, the company's revenues grew about 7% to 6.438 billion euros from last year's 5.999 billion euros. Excluding Yeezy sales in both years, currency-neutral revenues increased 14% during the quarter.

The company increased its full-year guidance to reflect the better-than-expected performance during the quarter and the current brand momentum.

adidas now expects currency-neutral revenues to increase at a rate of around 10% in 2024. Previously it was expected to increase at a high-single-digit rate. The company now expects annual operating profit to reach a level of around 1.2 billion euros compared to the prior estimation of around 1.0 billion euros.

Within its guidance, the company assumes the sale of the remaining Yeezy inventory during the remainder of the year to occur on average at cost. This would result in additional sales of around 50 million euros and no further profit contribution in the fourth quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Mittwoch um 18 Uhr live: Investmenttrends 2025 - Ihr Wegweiser für zukunftsorientierte Investitionen

Im vierten und letzten Teil der Swiss ETF Investor Days werfen wir einen exklusiven Blick auf die entscheidenden Entwicklungen, die die Investmentlandschaft bis 2025 und darüber hinaus prägen werden.

Inside Trading & Investment

15.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Leonteq AG
15.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Zurich Insurance
15.10.24 Derivative market emerges amid new dynamics in Australia’s carbon market
15.10.24 Startet der SMI jetzt durch?
15.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Re-Break an den Trendlinien
14.10.24 US-Wahlen: Spannung bis zum letzten Tag
10.10.24 Tabak oder Öl – Ein Blick auf Value Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
10.10.24 Marktüberblick: Continental hui – Bayer pfui
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’789.19 18.84 ZISSMU
Short 12’997.15 13.92 CIUBSU
Short 13’491.25 8.87 SS4MTU
SMI-Kurs: 12’218.85 15.10.2024 17:31:31
Long 11’740.00 19.38
Long 11’494.27 14.00 UQRS9U
Long 10’980.64 8.72 SSRM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Givaudan am 10.10.2024

Warren Buffett über sein grösstes Erfolgsinvestment: "Das beste Geschäft, das ich je gemacht habe"
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA tendiert am Nachmittag südwärts
ASML-Aktie fällt zweistellig: ASML blickt pessimistischer auf 2025
UnitedHealth-Aktie sackt ab: UnitedHealth hat Ziele für das Jahr konkretisiert
Kurssprung bei Palantir: Das treibt die Aktie an
NVIDIA: Darum sehen Analysten das Top-Potenzial im Chipmarkt bei NVIDIA
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
UBS-Aktie im Minus: Überarbeitung der Pläne für Abwicklungsfall - UBS-Pensionsfondsgeschäft in USA wohl unter Beschuss von Steueraktivisten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie legt zu: 'Robotaxi' soll Marke werden - Tesla erhält ersten Teil der Genehmigung für Werksausbau in Deutschland

