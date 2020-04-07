|
07.04.2020 15:50:00
Adhesive Film Market to Garner $26.7 Bn, Globally, By 2026 at 5.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
Rise in focus on lightweight products and infrastructure development in the Asia-Pacific region drives the growth of the global adhesive film market.
PORTLAND, Oregon, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Adhesive Film Market by Film Material (Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene and Others), Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot Melt, Pressure-sensitive and Others), and End User Industry (Electrical and Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive and Transportation and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global adhesive film industry was estimated at $17.3 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $26.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Rise in focus on lightweight products and infrastructure development in the Asia-Pacific region fuels the growth of the global adhesive film market. On the other hand, unavailability of raw materials and volatile costs of the end product hinder the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in demand for adhesives from Southeast Asia and Africa is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.
Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5749
The automotive and transportation segment to maintain lead the trail by 2026-
Based on end-user industry, the automotive and transportation segment contributed to nearly one-fourth of the global adhesive film market revenue in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by 2026. The electrical and electronics segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during 2019–2026. This is attributed to the growing demand for electrically conductive adhesives and films in electrical and hardware components for transmitting current through layers of a gadget, shaping electrical interconnections, and holding electrical parts.
The water-based segment to maintain the lion's share-
Based on technology, the water-based segment held the largest share in 2018, generating around two-fifths of the global adhesive film market. Growing investments in water-based adhesives is expected to boost the segment growth. At the same time, the pressure-sensitive segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. Rise in demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives in automotive, metal, and other industrial sectors fuels the growth of the segment.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5749
Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to remain lucrative in terms of revenue-
Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global adhesive film market share in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the study period. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.3% by the end of 2026. This is due to gradual shift of manufacturing industries from the Americas to the region.
Key players in the industry-
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- DuPont
- Arkema Group
- Hitachi Chemical
- Dymax Corporation
- Solvay
Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adhesive-film-market/purchase-options
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports:
Optically Clear Adhesive Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Quartz Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
Pest Control Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Mehr Zuversicht in Corona-Krise: SMI im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Dow fester erwartet -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag weiter bergauf. Die Wall Street dürfte ihren Rallykurs fortsetzen. An den Börsen in Fernost war die Stimmung am Dienstag freundlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}