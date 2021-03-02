|
02.03.2021 13:45:00
AdhereHealth Launches High-Risk Patient COVID-19 Vaccine Accelerator for the Underserved
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdhereHealth, a healthcare technology leader in medication adherence insights and health outcomes, today announced the launch of its High-Risk Patient COVID-19 Vaccine Accelerator. The outbound, data-driven tele-pharmacy solution helps governments, health plans and providers facilitate COVID-19 vaccinations for vulnerable populations by addressing social determinants of health (SDOH), such as health literacy, transportation, and chronic condition medication access, as well as increasing vaccination clinics or in-home services.
Analytics and outbound tele-pharmacy can ensure equitable access to vaccinations by engaging vulnerable populations.
"Many vulnerable populations face significant barriers to care that deprioritize vaccinations until addressed. An innovative combination of technology, timely data, health literacy, local social services, and outbound telehealth can overcome these challenges to ensure health equity is achieved," said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth.
Beyond health equity issues and morality, the pandemic's economic cost includes enormous financial burden in hospital care costs ranging from $51,000 to $78,000 per admission based on age. With hundreds of thousands of deaths in 2020, the CDC estimates 4.1 million hospitalizations representing more than $200 billion dollars.
Built within the Adhere™ Platform's Optimize™ solution, the High-Risk Patient COVID-19 Accelerator uses a combination of innovative technology that enables AdhereHealth's nationwide team of licensed clinicians. By proactively identifying the most vulnerable populations, overcoming SDOH issues and connecting them with vaccine services, the solution directly supports Americans at highest risk.
"The socioeconomic barriers that make vaccination difficult for the most vulnerable Americans are the same issues that make it hard for these individuals to achieve medication optimization for their chronic conditions," said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth. "By solving these vaccination problems, we can put them on a path for medication adherence past the pandemic. Engaging with vulnerable groups for the vaccine will have lasting impact on health outcomes by improving the long-term health of underserved patients."
For more information visit: https://adherehealth.com/solutions/covid-19-support-solutions/
About AdhereHealth™
AdhereHealth delivers purpose-built, innovative technology solutions to improve quality of care, medication adherence and cost outcomes – all with an emphasis on overcoming social determinants of health (SDOH) and improving patient experience. AdhereRx, an AdhereHealth company, provides high-risk, underserved patients with personalized pharmacy services that drive medication compliance and reduce unnecessary utilization costs. This unique combination of predictive analytics, intelligent clinical workflow software and proactive tele-pharmacy outreach performed by a nationwide team of licensed clinicians addresses an estimated half a trillion dollars of unnecessary annual medical costs attributed to medication adherence issues. Today, the Adhere™ Platform touches nearly 30 million patients across dozens of health plans, self-insured employers and other risk-bearing entities. Learn more at www.adherehealth.com.
Media Contact:
Andrea LePain
eMedia Junction
andrea@emediajunction.com
617-894-1153
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adherehealth-launches-high-risk-patient-covid-19-vaccine-accelerator-for-the-underserved-301238312.html
SOURCE AdhereHealth
Inside
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}