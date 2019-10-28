ADGM Academy and Plug and Play sign MoU to establish technology and innovation education hub in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGM Academy) and Plug and Play have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on establishing a Technology and Innovation Education Hub in Abu Dhabi.

The two entities will develop and deliver executive training programs to support the digital transformation of the MENA region, creating jobs of the future and sustaining Abu Dhabi and the UAE as an epicenter of opportunity and prosperity. They will co-host lectures, courses and conferences on trending topics in innovation, technology, and global entrepreneurship.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Managing Director of ADGM Academy, said, "We are excited to further our relationship and partnership with Plug and Play ADGM through the pursuit of greater learning and higher education. The ADGM Academy believes that education is one of the key economic and social blueprints to support Abu Dhabi's focus on establishing a sustainable and thriving knowledge-based economy. Through ADGM Academy, we will continue to strengthen the financial sector locally and globally through our programmes, initiatives and intellectual capital."

Babak Ahmadzadeh, Director at Plug and Play ADGM, said, "We are extremely proud of our strategic partnership with ADGM, and incredibly humbled to be exploring a long term partnership with ADGM Academy. Our vision is to play a key role in making Abu Dhabi a globally recognized hub of innovation, entrepreneurship and digital excellence. To have the opportunity to collaborate with such a great center of academia to inspire and educate the young minds, industry leaders, founders, corporate and government innovators of the future is an honor."

The two entities will work together to develop a comprehensive development plan for the initiative, supporting Abu Dhabi's vision to diversify its economy and prioritize higher education across the emirate, as well as the UAE as a whole.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

About Abu Dhabi Global Market

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre (IFC) located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, opened for business on 21 October 2015. Established by a UAE Federal Decree as a broad-based financial centre, ADGM augments Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for business and finance and serves as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

ADGM's strategy is anchored by Abu Dhabi's key strengths including private banking, wealth management, asset management and financial innovation. Comprising three independent authorities: ADGM Courts, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and the Registration Authority, ADGM as an IFC governs Al Maryah Island which is a designated financial free zone. It enables registered financial institutions, companies and entities to operate, innovate and succeed within an international regulatory framework based on Common Law.

Since its inception, ADGM has been awarded the "Financial Centre of the Year (MENA)" for three consecutive years for its initiatives and contributions to the financial and capital markets industry in the region.*

For more details of ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: ADGM

