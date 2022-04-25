Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’091 -1.4%  SPI 15’543 -1.2%  Dow 34’049 0.7%  DAX 13’924 -1.5%  Euro 1.0280 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’758 -2.2%  Gold 1’898 -1.7%  Bitcoin 38’571 2.2%  Dollar 0.9593 0.2%  Öl 102.6 -3.4% 
1 Aktie gratis
26.04.2022 01:00:00

Adge Pharmaceuticals partners with Cyan Bio of Korea to advance treatments for rare pediatric diseases in Asian countries

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adge Pharmaceuticals ("Adge") has entered into a license agreement with Korea-based Cyan Bio, Inc. ("Cyan"). Cyan will receive exclusive rights for commercialization of elocalcitol in key territories in Asia for the treatment of the Rett Syndrome and Osteogenesis imperfecta. The territories include Korea, Greater China, Japan, India and Southeast Asian countries. In parallel with the licensing agreement, Cyan will make an equity investment in Adge.

As announced earlier (https://adgepharm.com/news/mar-22-2022/), Adge has secured a global license to RO269228, a clinical stage oral small molecule originally developed by Roche for osteoporosis. RO269228, also known as elocalcitol, is a vitamin D analog which has demonstrated efficacy and safety in multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Furthermore, its mechanism of actions are highly relevant to addressing pathogenesis of multiple rare diseases including Rett Syndrome and Osteogenesis imperfecta that Adge is targeting as priority indications.

Dr. Kalev Kask, CEO and founder of Adge, commented, "Partnership with Cyan is an important step towards broadening the international reach of Adge as it continues to develop elocalcitol, its key asset, for the treatment of the Rett Syndrome and Osteogenesis imperfecta, two rare pediatric diseases for which Asian countries are a market of growing significance. We are extremely pleased to have been able to partner with Cyan as a specialist of those markets".

Michelle Kim, CEO of Cyan, added, "We are delighted to partner with Adge in developing elocalcitol to address a significant unmet need to benefit patients in Asia."

Rett syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that is caused by a mutation in the MECP2 gene and almost exclusively affects girls. It is characterized by normal early growth and development followed by a slowdown in development, slowed brain and head growth, loss of purposeful use of the hands, distinctive hand movements, problems with walking, seizures, autistic behavior and intellectual disability. Rett syndrome is the second most prevalent neurodevelopmental disorder in girls after Down syndrome affecting an estimated 1 in 9,000 to 10,000 females.

Osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as brittle bone disease, is a group of genetic diseases that primarily affect the bones. People with this condition have bones that fracture easily, often from mild trauma or with no apparent cause. Multiple fractures are common, and in severe cases, can occur even before birth. Osteogenesis imperfecta affects approximately 1 in 10,000 to 20,000 people worldwide.

Adge Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of first-in-class therapies for orphan indications.

"Cyan Bio (www.cyanbio.com) is a Korea based company focused on identifying and nurturing promising opportunities that address unmet medical needs.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adge-pharmaceuticals-partners-with-cyan-bio-of-korea-to-advance-treatments-for-rare-pediatric-diseases-in-asian-countries-301532406.html

SOURCE Adge Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

EXCLUSIV für BX plus Mitglieder: Detaillierte Informationen zum Video und dem Lieferkettenindex auf BX plus

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Sorgen die aktuellen Lieferengpässe für eine Rezession in Europa?

Aufgrund des anhaltenden Konflikts in der Ukraine und der verschärften Corona Situation in Asien kommt es erneut zu Lieferunterbrechungen und einer stillstehenden Logistik. Im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz; COO der BX Swiss AG, gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG eine Einschätzung über die Entwicklung der nächsten Monate. Ausserdem stellt er den Lieferkettenindex der VP Bank vor und erläutert, wie sich der Index zusammensetzt.

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

25.04.22 Verizon verliert Kunden – Aktie fast am Corona-Tief
25.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Roche übertrifft die Umsatzerwartungen - Diagnostiksparte mit zweistelligem Umsatzwachstum
25.04.22 SMI® zeigt relative Stärke
25.04.22 SMI zum Wochenauftakt schwächer erwartet
22.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
22.04.22 Marktüberblick: MDAX und TecDAX verbuchten Aufschläge
21.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Charles Schwab Corp, Kraft Heinz Co, Boeing Co
21.04.22 Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’570.90 19.20 SMIR9U
Short 12’924.89 12.28 FSSMPU
Short 13’354.51 8.52 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 12’090.88 25.04.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’493.81 16.35 PSSMDU
Long 11’350.82 13.75 PSSM8U
Long 10’672.25 7.78 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leichter: Umsatz übertrifft Erwartungen
"Neue Weltordnung" durch Inflationsdruck und Zinssteigerungen: So sollten Anleger laut BlackRock jetzt reagieren
Credit Suisse-Aktie tiefer: CS will offenbar Top-Manager-Positionen neu besetzen - Norwegischer Staatsfonds unterstützt Forderung nach Sonderprüfung
Rezessions-Ängste: Dow schliesst höher -- SMI und DAX sacken zum Handelsschluss ab -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefrot
SkyBridge-Gründer Scaramucci: Bitcoin steht strahlende Zukunft bevor
Lonza-Aktie klar im Minus: Forschungs- und Lizenzvereinbarung mit Luzhu
Tesla, Amazon und Alphabet kündigen Aktiensplit an: Welcher Konzern folgt dem Beispiel der Tech-Riesen als nächstes?
ObsEva-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Erneute positive CHMP-Empfehlung für Linzagolix
Twitter-Aktie schliesst höher: Twitter jetzt nicht mehr gegen eine Übernahme durch Elon Musk - Klimaskeptische Werbeanzeigen verboten
Goldpreis: Zweiwochentief wegen anhaltender Zinssorgen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit