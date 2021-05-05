SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
05.05.2021 19:16:00

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against ChemoCentryx Inc.

MILWAUKEE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI). The investigation results from inaccurate statements ChemoCentryx may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/chemocentryx-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether ChemoCentryx's properly disclosed or was even aware that its clinical trial for its vasculitis candidate, avacopan, was unduly complex and lacked long-term safety data.  On May 4, the FDA released a briefing document raising uncertainties about the interpretability of data and the clinical meaningfulness of results of the clinical trial and "proposed to the Applicant several alternative trial designs that could more directly and reliably assess the efficacy of avacopan for the proposed indication and mitigate many of the uncertainties discussed above."     

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/chemocentryx-inc.                    

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.  For more information, please feel free to call us.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

﻿

