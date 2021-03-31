SMI 11’091 -0.3%  SPI 14’061 -0.2%  Dow 33’067 -0.3%  DAX 15’001 -0.1%  Euro 1.1056 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’917 -0.2%  Gold 1’685 0.0%  Bitcoin 55’359 0.1%  Dollar 0.9420 0.0%  Öl 64.4 0.7% 

31.03.2021 09:38:00

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Canoo Inc.

MILWAUKEE, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Canoo may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/canoo-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Canoo properly disclosed the underlying facts of supposed strategic agreements with Hyundai and Kia brands building vehicles on Canoo's electric vehicle platform, which were announced last February. On March 30, 2021, however, during its conference call Canoo disclosed that there was no potential strategic agreements and admitted that certain of previous management had been "a little more aggressive" with disclosures about strategic agreements than they should have been and that talk of potential partnerships was "presumptuous." As Canoo's chairman stated on the conference call, "You've got to be careful with statements you make. So, you know, again, I think it was a little premature."   

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/canoo-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ademi-llp-investigates-claims-of-securities-fraud-against-canoo-inc-301259293.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

05:53 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bodenbildung um 12’700 Punkte? / Geberit – Untere Trendkanalbegrenzung im Fokus
30.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB mit milliardenschweren Aktienrückkäufen - nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
30.03.21 Credit Suisse belastet
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: CS-Investoren fordern Folgen aus Archegos-Debakel für Verwaltungsrat
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS steigen wieder - Schnäppchenjäger nützen die Gunst der Stunde
Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich freundlich
BioNTech-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Zahlen überzeugen - Impfstoffproduktion soll steigen
Krypto-Firma Argo Blockchain bezahlt CEO mit Bitcoin
Swiss Re-Aktie leicht im Plus: Swiss Re registriert Anstieg der weltweiten Katastrophenkosten
Roche-Aktie im Minus: Roche erhält in EU die Zulassung für SMA-Mittel Evrysdi
T. Rowe Price: Diese europäischen Aktien werden bei einer Erholung nach der Corona-Krise anziehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit