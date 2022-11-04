SMI 10'711 -0.9%  SPI 13'647 -1.0%  Dow 32'001 -0.5%  DAX 13'130 -1.0%  Euro 0.9883 0.4%  EStoxx50 3'593 -0.8%  Gold 1'630 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20'484 1.3%  Dollar 1.0135 1.0%  Öl 94.6 -1.0% 
04.11.2022 01:17:00

ADDMAN enables end-to-end polymer product lifecycle services for customer and bolsters engineering talent via HARBEC acquisition

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADDMAN Engineering, LLC ("ADDMAN") announced that it has acquired HARBEC Inc. ("HARBEC", or "Company"), a diversified contract manufacturer of tight tolerance precision 3D printed metals and polymers, machined components and assemblies, and injection molded components and assemblies.

Addman logo (PRNewsfoto/ADDMAN Engineering)

Founded in 1977, HARBEC specializes in the pre-production and production of precision machined components (3 to 7-axis CNC, EDM), metal (DMLS) and polymer 3D printing, injection molding with internal tool and die making capabilities and quality assurance. HARBEC has extensive experience with a variety of materials including aluminum, titanium, Inconel, magnesium, maraging steel, brass, copper, and serves a nation-wide customer base in the aerospace and defense, medical and high-end industrial endmarkets. Headquartered in Ontario, New York, the company operates a AS9100D (aerospace) and ISO13485:2016 (medical) certified facility with ITAR license (defense) and an ISO Class 7 cleanroom. The acquisition of HARBEC adds 160 talented and dedicated employees to the broader ADDMAN organization.

HARBEC's impressive achievements under Founder and industry veteran Bob Bechtold is another key acquisition consideration as ADDMAN aims to power a greener future. Built with a vision of sustainable manufacturing, HARBEC's 110,000 square foot climate-controlled facility is carbon and water neutral with ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 50001:2018 certifications for environmental and energy management. HARBEC's other ESG accolades include EPA "Green Power Leadership" Award, NIST MEP Excellence in Sustainability Award, and New York State Department of Energy Conservation Excellence Award.

Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN, shares "HARBEC's expertise with injection molding is a new capability to ADDMAN that rounds out our company's polymer product offerings. We now have the tools that span the full product lifecycle for plastics, and that's powerful. Furthermore, deepening our capabilities in precision machining and additive manufacturing allows us to target critical new markets including our growing medical business."

HARBEC Founder, Bob Bechtold, shares "One of the main goals of HARBEC is to see others adopt an environmentally conscious manufacturing approach. What we pen as 'The HARBEC Way.' Joining the ADDMAN group helps us do exactly that across the country. We look forward to applying our sustainable manufacturing processes throughout ADDMAN."

Kevin Wilken, Partner at American Industrial Partners and ADDMAN Board Member, praised HARBEC for its sustainable initiatives "AIP formed ADDMAN to modernize how Americans think about manufacturing. This acquisition expands our use of innovative technology and integrates impressive sustainable manufacturing methodologies into our portfolio. ADDMAN is positioned for continued success with HARBEC now in its orbit."

HARBEC is ADDMAN's fourth acquisition in 18 months.

Fredrikson & Byron served as legal counsel to ADDMAN in this transaction.

ABOUT ADDMAN

Founded in 2020, ADDMAN is a vertically integrated provider whose capabilities span the design, manufacture, machining, post-processing, and quality processes needed to take any part from concept to production. From space applications to IndyCar racing teams, medical device manufacturers to robotic integrators, ADDMAN provides customers with value-driven engineered solutions enabling exceptional speed and value through the product life cycle, using radically innovative adaption of additive manufacturing technologies.

For more information on ADDMAN, visit www.addmangroup.com

ABOUT HARBEC

Founded in 1977, HARBEC is a diversified contract manufacturer of tight tolerance precision 3D printed metals and polymers, machined components and assemblies, and injection molded components and assemblies. HARBEC employs a progressive approach to engineering, design, and manufacturing methodology and serves a nation-wide customer base in the aerospace and defense, medical and high-end industrial endmarkets from its climate-controlled, carbon and water neutral facility based in Ontario, New York.

For more information on HARBEC, visit www.harbec.com

ABOUT AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS

American Industrial Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing for over two decades. To date, American Industrial Partners has completed more than 125 transactions and currently has approximately $10 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading pension, endowment, and financial institutions.

For more information on American Industrial Partners, visit www.americanindustrial.com

Contact: Chandler Stillman
Senior Marketing Manager
Phone:(314) 478-0674
cstillman@addmangroup.com    
9201 Cockleshell Dr
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

(PRNewsfoto/American Industrial Partners)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addman-enables-end-to-end-polymer-product-lifecycle-services-for-customer-and-bolsters-engineering-talent-via-harbec-acquisition-301668509.html

SOURCE ADDMAN Engineering

