Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’282 1.8%  SPI 18’827 1.9%  Dow 49’911 1.2%  DAX 24’919 2.1%  Euro 0.9148 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’027 2.7%  Gold 4’690 2.9%  Bitcoin 63’522 0.5%  Dollar 0.7787 -0.6%  Öl 101.9 -7.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526ABB1222171UBS24476758Novo Nordisk129508879AMD903491Sunrise Communications138622040Sandoz124359842Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: CoreWeave stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Knorr-Bremse stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Wacker Neuson legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Neuer ETF-Konkurrent? Warum Direct Indexing nicht für jeden taugt
Ausblick: LANXESS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
07.05.2026 02:30:53

Additional Support Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 2,220 points or 5 percent to a fresh record closing high. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 41,140-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on hopes for an end to hostilities in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher again on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 369.56 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 41,138.85 after trading between 40,616.28 and 41,575.84.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.66 percent, while Mega Financial climbed 1.15 percent, CTBC Financial perked 0.15 percent, First Financial expanded 1.41 percent, Fubon Financial added 0.65 percent, E Sun Financial advanced 0.95 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skyrocketed 9.99 percent, Hon Hai Precision soared 5.22 percent, Largan Precision dropped 0.98 percent, Catcher Technology retreated 1.41 percent, MediaTek surged 8.72 percent, Delta Electronics jumped 2.08 percent, Novatek Microelectronics spiked 5.12 percent, Formosa Plastics slumped 1.17 percent, Nan Ya Plastics fell 0.21 percent, Asia Cement improved 0.72 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and continued to pick up steam as the day progressed, ending at session highs.

The Dow spiked 612.34 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 49,910.59, while the NASDAQ rallied 512.82 points or 2.02 percent to end at 25,838.94 and the S&P 500 jumped 105.90 points or 1.46 percent to close at 7,365.12.

The rally on Wall Street came amid optimism about an end to the conflict in the Middle East after reports said the White House believes it's getting close to an agreement with Iran on a one-page memorandum of understanding.

Adding to the optimism about a peace deal, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would pause its efforts to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz to see whether or not the agreement can be finalized and signed.

On the U.S. economic front, payroll processor ADP released a report showing private sector employment in the U.S. jumped more than expected in April.

Crude oil prices went into freefall after Trump indicated the U.S. and Iran may reach a deal soon. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was down $7.83 or 7.66 percent at $94.44 per barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release April figures for consumer prices later today; in March, overall inflation was up 0.19 percent on month and 1.20 percent on year.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: SAP: Frischer Taktgeber für die Aktie

Im Vorfeld der hauseigenen Fachmesse 'Sapphire' steigt die Spannung bei SAP-Anlegern: Mit wachsendem Cloudgeschäft, konkreten KI-Perspektiven und einer gedrückten Bewertung eröffnet sich eine Tradingchance - vorausgesetzt, der Konzern liefert.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Sandoz
✅ Diamond Back Energy
✅ TotalEnergies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06.05.26 Luxussektor unter Druck: Warum LVMH, Kering und Moncler an Dynamik verlieren
06.05.26 Marktüberblick: Chip-Aktien haussieren
06.05.26 Zuversicht kehrt zurück
06.05.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch
06.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Starke Gegenreaktion
05.05.26 Julius Bär: 9.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Allianz SE
05.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’819.17 19.48 SE3BRU
Short 14’092.13 13.81 SNABAU
Short 14’611.11 8.91 SJSB5U
SMI-Kurs: 13’281.67 06.05.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’738.74 19.34 BSUR4U
Long 12’453.69 13.60 S69BJU
Long 11’942.64 8.94 SNLBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trading Signals: SAP: Frischer Taktgeber für die Aktie
Alcon-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Wachstum und neues Milliarden-Rückkaufprogramm
Aktien von VW und Rivian fester: Wolfsburger steigen zum grössten Aktionär beim Tesla-Konkurrenten auf
Apple-Aktie vor Mega-Deal? Strategiewechsel heizt Übernahmefantasie an
DAX 40-Wert SAP SE-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich SAP SE-Anleger freuen
UBS Aktie News: UBS macht am Mittag Boden gut
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum verteuert sich am Nachmittag
Stadler-Rail-Aktie letztlich im Plus: Präsident Spuhler bestätigt an GV Jahresziele
Huber+Suhner-Aktie letztlich zweistellig im Plus: Neues Allzeithoch geknackt
RENK Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Mittwochmittag vermehrt von RENK

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 18: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
April 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der April 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.