Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’488 0.0%  SPI 13’510 0.0%  Dow 30’530 2.2%  DAX 13’292 0.2%  Euro 1.0179 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’494 0.7%  Gold 1’833 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20’158 1.0%  Dollar 0.9662 -0.1%  Öl 114.8 0.6% 
1 Aktie gratis

22.06.2022 01:01:15

Additional Support Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 60 points or 2.5 percent to a fresh 19-month closing low. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,410-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with oil, telecom and technology stocks expected to lead the way. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the automobile producers, weakness from the oil companies and mixed performances from the financials and technology shares.

For the day, the index picked up 17.90 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 2,408.93 after trading between 2,385.60 and 2,423.48. Volume was 468.76 million shares worth 7.29 trillion won. There were 689 gainers and 187 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial shed 0.38 percent, while KB Financial declined 1.17 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.60 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.34 percent, LG Electronics improved 0.89 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.74 percent, Naver rallied 2.35 percent, LG Chem sank 0.70 percent, Lotte Chemical retreated 1.27 percent, S-Oil plunged 3.10 percent, SK Innovation dipped 0.23 percent, POSCO slumped 0.79 percent, SK Telecom eased 0.19 percent, KEPCO added 0.46 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.17 percent and Kia Motors spiked 2.38 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained solidly in the green throughout the day, closing near session highs.

The Dow surged 641.47 points or 2.15 percent to finish at 30,530.25, while the NASDAQ spiked 270.95 points or 2.51 percent to end at 11,069.30 and the S&P 500 jumped 89.95 points or 2.45 percent to close at 3,764.79.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness in the markets. Bargain hunting also contributed to strength in the overseas markets that carried over onto Wall Street early in the day.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted another steep drop in U.S. existing home sales in May.

Crude oil prices bounced higher again Tuesday, recovering from the selloff in the previous session that was fueled by recession concerns. West Texas intermediate for August delivery jumped $1.53 or 1.4 percent to $109.52 a barrel.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

21.06.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
21.06.22 Thyssenkrupp legt Börsengang seiner Wasserstofftochter vorerst auf Eis
21.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen- u.a. mit 16.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
21.06.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
21.06.22 Marktüberblick: Wochenstart mit positiven Vorzeichen
21.06.22 SMI startet schwerfällig in die neue Woche
21.06.22 Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV
20.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’850.00 19.84
Short 11’283.46 11.48 USSM6U
Short 11’614.77 8.40 USSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 10’488.43 21.06.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’010.98 16.81 DSSMQU
Long 9’820.00 13.79
Long 9’328.28 8.08 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Händler mahnen zur Vorsicht: Deutliche Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst noch in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich mehrheitlich freundlich
Hypothekar-Zinsen nach SNB-Zinsentscheidung auf Zehnjahreshoch
Suze Orman: Das ist "die einzige Vermögensklasse, die in Inflationszeiten" gewinnt
Nach Celsius-Schock: SEC-Vorsitzender Gensler warnt Krypto-Anleger eindringlich
Elon Musk: Tesla streicht jede zehnte Angestellten-Stelle - Tesla-Aktie gefragt
Krypto-Aktien stark gefallen: Lohnt sich jetzt ein Einstieg?
Kellogg-Aktie steigt: Kellogg spaltet sich in drei börsennotierte Unternehmen auf
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Mercedes-Benz macht Paul Gao zum Strategiechef - Klage von Umweltschützern von Gericht kritisch gesehen
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie letztlich mit deutlichen Verlusten: Rücksetzer mit US-Zulassungsantrag erlitten
NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei NEL ASA zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit