SMI 11'231 0.5%  SPI 14'815 0.5%  Dow 35'438 0.1%  DAX 16'212 0.1%  Euro 0.9553 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'391 0.2%  Gold 1'965 0.5%  Bitcoin 25'240 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8639 0.0%  Öl 83.4 0.8% 
Wirtschaftliche Depression voraus? Marktexperte warnt vor Aktiencrash
Südkorea will sich zu einem Spitzen-KI-Hub entwickeln
Marktexperte fürchtet FedNow: Es ist ein "rutschiger Abhang" zu einer "bösen" CBDC
Coinbase-Aktie, Carvana-Aktie und Co.: So kurbeln Leerverkäufer momentan den Aktienmarkt an
Ausblick: Deutsche Bank präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
26.07.2023 01:00:15

Additional Support Predicted For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in three straight trading days, collecting almost 40 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,635-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic ahead of the FOMC rate decision later today. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the industrials and oil companies were capped by weakness from the technology shares and a mixed bag from the financial sector.

For the day, the index gained 7.93 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 2,636.46. Volume was 713.46 million shares worth 18.85 trillion won. There were 652 decliners and 239 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial sank 0.75 percent, while Hana Financial collected 0.13 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.57 percent, LG Electronics sank 0.83 percent, SK Hynix lost 0.53 percent, Naver dropped 0.99 percent, LG Chem rallied 1.68 percent, Lotte Chemical declined 0.61 percent, S-Oil jumped 1.66 percent, SK Innovation surged 4.58 percent, POSCO soared 2.49 percent, SK Telecom retreated 1.21 percent, KEPCO slid 0.26 percent, Hyundai Mobis gained 0.42 percent, Hyundai Motor added 0.65 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 1.32 percent and Samsung SDI and KB Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened flat on Tuesday but moved generally higher as the day progressed and ended in the green.

The Dow added 26.83 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 35,438.07, while the NASDAQ climbed 85.69 points or 0.61 percent to close at 14,144.56 and the S&P 500 rose 12.82 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,567.46.

The higher close on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to the latest batch of earnings news from big-name companies such as 3M (MMM), chemical giant Dow Inc. (DOW) and General Electric (GE).

Traders also remain optimistic about the Federal Reserve wrapping up its recent series of interest rate hikes ahead of today's monetary policy decision. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points, but traders are hopeful the rate hike will be the last following recent encouraging inflation data.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board released a report showing U.S. consumer confidence improved more than expected in July.

Crude oil futures settled notably higher Tuesday on optimism about increased Chinese demand after policymakers pledged support to shore up growth in the world's second largest economy. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September gained $0.89 or 1.1 percent at $79.63 a barrel, the highest settlement since mid-April.

25.07.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, NASDAQ 100 Index, DAX®
25.07.23 Goldpreis gefragt – Anleger hoffen auf die Fed und EZB
25.07.23 Marktüberblick: adidas hui – Bayer pfui
25.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Novartis, Swiss Life, Swisscom
25.07.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: VISA, BE SEMICONDUCTORS und LINDE
25.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Wieder nach oben gedreht
24.07.23 Dürre in Europa – Müssen Landwirte umdenken?
19.07.23 BNP Paribas - Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
Idorsia-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Idorsia bestätigt Verlustprognosen - Profitabilitätsziel 2025 gestrichen
Darum gerät der Euro zum Dollar und zum Franken unter Druck
Meyer Burger-Aktie rutscht ab: Meyer Burger baut Solarzellenfabrik in den USA und kassiert Gewinnwarnung
Darum gerät der Euro zu Dollar und Franken unter Druck
Logitech-Aktie trotzdem deutlich fester: Logitech setzt im Startquartal 2023/24 weniger um - Starke Kandidaten für Chefposten
Accelleron-Aktie steigt deutlich: Accelleron rechnet für 2023 mit deutlich mehr Umsatz
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid am Mittwoch: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI beendet Sitzung im Plus -- DAX letztendlich stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Google-Mutter Alphabet begeistert mit Quartalsbilanz - Alphabet-Aktie nachbörslich mit Gewinnen
Airbus-Aktie, MTU-Akte & Raytheon-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Airbus-Jets mit Pratt & Whitney-Antrieb müssen gewartet werden
Logitech Aktie News: Hausse bei Logitech am Dienstagnachmittag

