Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’578 -0.4%  SPI 15’200 -0.4%  Dow 39’110.7600 0.8%  DAX 17’987 0.3%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’007.9200 0.5%  Gold 2’159 -0.1%  Bitcoin 55’463 -7.8%  Dollar 0.8882 0.1%  Öl 87.2 0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Super Micro Computer2776758Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343ams24924656Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Investmentpotenzial in Asien: BlackRock und JPMorgan setzen auf Indien und Indonesien
AI Coins boomen, aber Experte mahnt zur Vorsicht: Nachhaltiger Trend oder Strohfeuer?
Big-Tech-Profiteur Super Micro Computer-Aktie: Steht ein Aktiensplit bevor?
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: UBS ist nach Swisscom-Deal positiv für Vodafone Aktie
Krypto-Boom: Layer-2-Sektor des Ethereum-Netzwerks verzeichnet neue Rekorde
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

20.03.2024 01:01:15

Additional Support Predicted For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 15 points or 0.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,175-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished barely higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index picked up 1.62 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 3,173.55 after trading between 3,165.44 and 3,179.49.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust dropped 0.52 percent, while CapitaLand Investment shed 0.37 percent, City Developments lost 0.34 percent, DBS Group added 0.23 percent, Emperador jumped 1.15 percent, Genting Singapore skidded 0.57 percent, Hongkong Land declined 0.62 percent, Keppel DC REIT slumped 0.60 percent, Keppel Ltd fell 0.28 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust plummeted 3.17 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust sank 0.44 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust retreated 0.70 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.07 percent, SATS tanked 1.98 percent, Seatrium Limited plunged 2.47 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering dipped 0.26 percent, SingTel rallied 0.80 percent, Yangzijiang Financial tumbled 1.54 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skyrocketed 7.02 percent and Ascendas REIT, Comfort DelGro, Thai Beverage, Wilmar International and SembCorp Industries were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but trended upward throughout the day and finished in the green.

The Dow jumped 320.33 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 39,110.76, while the NASDAQ rallied 3.34 points or 0.39 percent to close at 16,166.79 and the S&P 500 gained 29.09 points or 0.56 percent to end at 5,178.51.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflected a rebound by Nvidia (NVDA) after the company unveiled its latest line of AI chips; the company has lately been a key driver of market activity.

Traders also continue to look ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the central bank's accompanying statement could have a significant impact on the outlook for rates.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department noted a substantial rebound in new residential construction in the U.S. in February, while building permits also bounced higher.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Tuesday, rising for a second straight day as traders continued to assess the impact of Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April climbed $0.75 at $83.47 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv, geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Stefan Buck erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv auch beim Bitcoin funktioniert und und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

19.03.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Hermes International
19.03.24 Das Bitcoin Halving steht in wenigen Wochen an – Doch was passiert beim Halving genau?
19.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, VAT Group
19.03.24 Börse Aktuell – Nur noch einmal schlafen bis zum Fed-Zinsentscheid
19.03.24 SMI-Anleger scheuen das Risiko
19.03.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.03.2024
19.03.24 The Need for Computer Science in Schools Grows
19.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Weitere Abgaben zum Wochenauftakt
18.03.24 Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’052.71 18.82 HSSM9U
Short 12’278.14 13.78 H4SSMU
Short 12’749.47 8.90 S2S3MU
SMI-Kurs: 11’577.80 19.03.2024 17:30:20
Long 11’140.00 19.51
Long 10’841.00 13.62 SSRM3U
Long 10’399.27 8.97 SSOMMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Aktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung genehmigt
Bayer-Aktie in Rot: Bayer will Antrag auf Marktzulassung bei Elinzanetant einreichen
Reddit-IPO steht an: Ist die Reddit-Aktie jetzt schon überzeichnet?
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursrally: Steht ein Aktiensplit bevor?
Meyer Burger-Aktie knickt kräftig ein: Meyer Burger nennt Details zu geplanter Kapitalerhöhung
NVIDIA will mit neuem Computersystem Dominanz in KI-Ära festigen - NVIDIA-Aktie höher
Unilever-Aktie im Bullen-Modus: Unilever will Geschäft umstrukturieren und Speiseeis-Geschäft ausgliedern
Galderma-Aktie: Was Anleger vor dem Börsengang von Galderma wissen sollten
Super Micro kündigt neue KI-Produkte auf Basis der NVIDIA-Systemarchitektur an - Aktien trotzdem tiefer
Schweizer Jahrbuch ETF & ETP: Die Swiss ETF Awards als hilfreiche Orientierung für Anlegerinnen und Anleger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit