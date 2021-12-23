Additional Support Predicted For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,515-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on easing virus concerns, rising crude oil prices and solid economic data. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the plantations and telecoms, while the financials and glove makers were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 16.10 points or 1.07 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,516.42 after moving as low as 1,499.81, Volume was 1.99 billion shares worth 1.37 billion ringgit. There were 449 gainers and 351 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata and Hartalega Holdings both jumped 1.65 percent, while CIMB Group lost 0.37 percent, Dialog Group spiked 3.81 percent, Digi.com and INARI both climbed 1.56 percent, Genting rallied 2.00 percent, Genting Malaysia added 1.07 percent, Hong Leong Bank dipped 0.22 percent, IOI Corporation soared 4.42 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong perked 1.33 percent, Maybank rose 0.36 percent, Maxis gained 0.70 percent, MISC eased 0.14 percent, MRDIY accelerated 2.92 percent, Petronas Chemicals fell 0.23 percent, Press Metal skyrocketed 7.49 percent, Public Bank collected 0.98 percent, Sime Darby gathered 1.38 percent, Sime Darby Plantations surged 4.68 percent, Telekom Malaysia advanced 1.52 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.64 percent, Top Glove sank 0.92 percent and PPB Group, RHB Capital, IHH Healthcare and Petronas Gas were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and remained comfortably in the green throughout the session, ending near record highs.

The Dow jumped 196.67 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 35,950.56, while the NASDAQ climbed 131.48 points or 0.85 percent to close at 15,653.37 and the S&P 500 rose 29.23 points or 0.62 percent to end at 4,725.79. For the holiday-shortened week, the NASDAQ spiked 3.2 percent, the S&P improved 2.3 percent and the Dow gained 1.7 percent.

Easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street, as separate studies have indicated the new strain poses a lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than the Delta variant.

Traders were also reacting to a slew of economic data, including a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits came in flat last week. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods spiked much more than expected in November.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department also noted a continued acceleration in the pace of core consumer price growth last month, and also that new home sales skyrocketed.

Crude oil futures extended gains to a third straight day amid hopes about outlook for energy demand as concerns about Omicron variant of the coronavirus faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $1.03 or 1.4 percent at $73.79 a barrel.