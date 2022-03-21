Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’185 1.0%  SPI 15’542 1.1%  Dow 34’755 0.8%  DAX 14’413 0.2%  Euro 1.0331 -0.6%  EStoxx50 3’902 0.4%  Gold 1’922 -1.1%  Bitcoin 38’926 1.4%  Dollar 0.9321 -0.5%  Öl 108.2 1.1% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
21.03.2022 01:02:01

Additional Support Expected For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 95 points or 3.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,330-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher opening, although last week's relief rally appears to be losing stream with tech and oil stocks figure to provide support. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the properties and industrials, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 7.92 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 3,330.63 after trading between 3,313.87 and 3,346.37. Volume was 1.85 billion shares worth 2.24 billion Singapore dollars. There were 288 gainers and 179 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT rallied 1.05 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and Jardine Matheson both advanced 0.92 percent, City Developments improved 0.54 percent, Comfort DelGro shed 0.70 percent, Dairy Farm International gathered 0.42 percent, DBS Group collected 0.12 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.65 percent, Hongkong Land strengthened 1.22 percent, Keppel Corp surged 3.88 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust increased 0.53 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 0.55 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation tumbled 0.91 percent, SATS skidded 0.75 percent, SembCorp Industries spiked 1.54 percent, Singapore Airlines retreated 0.77 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.52 percent, Singapore Press Holdings lost 0.43 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 0.99 percent, SingTel fell 0.39 percent, Thai Beverage sank 0.72 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.09 percent, Wilmar International perked 0.22 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 2.22 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major average shook off early weakness on Friday to finish well into the green.

The Dow jumped 274.13 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 34,754.93, while the NASDAQ spiked 279.04 points or 2.05 percent to end at 13,893.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 51.45 points or 1.17 percent to close at 4,463.12. For the week, the NASDAQ surged 8.1 percent, the Dow spiked 5.4 percent and the S&P gained 5.5 percent.

The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, with the major averages recovering from the sell-off sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, although ongoing peace talks have thus far failed to yield a breakthrough.

President Joe Biden spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the conflict on Friday, with the White House saying Biden described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors noted a sharp pullback in U.S. existing home sales in February. Also, the Conference Board's U.S. leading economic index rose more than expected last month.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher on Friday but still posted a weekly loss due to concerns about outlook for energy demand and recent data showing a jump in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $1.72 or 1.7 percent at $104.70 a barrel. WTI crude oil futures shed more than 3 percent in the week.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Es finden weitere Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland statt. Die Hoffnung auf positive Resultate sorgt für Erholungen an den Aktienmärkten. So entwickelte sich beispielsweise der DAX letzten Mittwoch etwa um 8% nach oben, was einen der stärksten Tage des Indexes überhaupt entsprach.

Die Handelswoche startete mit der Fortsetzung der Gespräche zwischen den beiden Konfliktparteien. Dies resultierte in einem positiven Start für die Märkte in Europa.

Wie sich die Entscheidung der FED bezüglich eines Zinsschrittes auf die Märkte auswirken wird, bleibt abzuwarten. Es wird wird hierbei eher mit einer Anhebung des Zinses gerechnet. Welche Themen die Kurse in dieser Woche ausserdem beeinflussen, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.03.22 Tesla spürt Inflationsdruck
18.03.22 SMI notiert inzwischen höher als vor Kriegsbeginn
18.03.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Unterstützung als Sprungbrett? / ASML Holding N.V. – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
17.03.22 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte haussieren
17.03.22 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
15.03.22 Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV
11.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’780.70 15.80 SMIR9U
Short 13’006.90 12.23 SMIUBU
Short 13’415.63 8.66 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’184.99 18.03.2022 17:31:20
Long 11’204.11 11.06 OSSM2U
Long 10’745.86 7.83 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie: Nestlé reagiert auf Kritik des ukrainischen Präsidenten Selenskyj
Massig Nachfrage nach Gold: Goldman Sachs-Stratege sieht Goldpreis bald bei 2'500 US-Dollar
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Von der Gründung zur Entwicklung eines Neuropathie-Medikaments hin zum Corona-Mittel
Credit Suisse-Analyst: Ende der bisherigen Weltfinanzordnung in Aussicht - Bitcoin könnte profitieren
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Franken-Stärke: So könnte es laut Experten künftig weitergehen
Aramco-Aktie: Aramco verdoppelt Gewinn in Jahr 2021 - Huthi-Rebellen greifen Aramco-Anlage an
Tesla aus zweiter Hand: Preise für gebrauchte Teslas steigen rasant
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen
JPMorgan zieht ins Metaverse: Erste Filiale in Decentraland eröffnet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit