Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’062 1.4%  SPI 15’370 1.6%  Dow 34’481 1.2%  DAX 14’388 -0.4%  Euro 1.0395 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’885 -0.1%  Gold 1’942 0.9%  Bitcoin 38’408 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9368 -0.5%  Öl 107.0 9.2% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

18.03.2022 00:30:24

Additional Support Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing almost 35 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,590-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat amidst upward momentum after brutal selling earlier in the week. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and glove makers, while the plantations were soft and the telecoms were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 19.56 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 1590.88 after trading between 1,577.56 and 1,592.90. Volume was 3.34 billion shares worth 3.70 billion ringgit. There were 756 gainers and 296 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata gained 0.93 percent, while CIMB Group spiked 3.40 percent, Dialog Group accelerated 2.94 percent, Digi.com rose 0.75 percent, Genting rallied 1.82 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 1.43 percent, Hartalega Holdings skyrocketed 8.10 percent, IHH Healthcare improved 0.31 percent, INARI surged 7.14 percent, IOI Corporation increased 0.49 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong plunged 3.18 percent, Maybank collected 0.90 percent, Maxis sank 0.48 percent, MRDIY lost 0.28 percent, Petronas Chemicals added 1.18 percent, PPB Group perked 0.71 percent, Press Metal eased 0.16 percent, Public Bank jumped 2.43 percent, RHB Capital strengthened 2.05 percent, Sime Darby advanced 1.34 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tumbled 1.61 percent, Telekom Malaysia slumped 0.41 percent, Tenaga Nasional fell 0.22 percent, Top Glove soared 6.86 percent and MISC and Petronas Gas were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up solidly positive as the major averages shook off early directionless trade, accelerating in the afternoon to finish near daily highs.

The Dow surged 417.66 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 34,480.76, while the NASDAQ soared 178.23 points or 1.33 percent to end at 13,614.78 and the S&P 500 climbed 53.81 points or 1.23 percent to close at 4,411.67.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflects recent upward momentum, with the major averages extending the rally seen over the two previous sessions. The rebound has helped lift stocks well off their recent lows but also well shy of record highs.

The markets also continued to digest the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates for the first time since December 2018 on Wednesday. The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points to 0.25 to 0.5 percent and signaled several more rate hikes are likely over the coming months.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. Also, the Commerce Department said housing starts rebounded than expected in February.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Thursday after the International Energy Agency warned of a possible supply loss from Russia in the coming weeks due to the sanctions imposed on the country. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $7.94 or 8.4 percent at $102.98 a barrel.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Es finden weitere Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland statt. Die Hoffnung auf positive Resultate sorgt für Erholungen an den Aktienmärkten. So entwickelte sich beispielsweise der DAX letzten Mittwoch etwa um 8% nach oben, was einen der stärksten Tage des Indexes überhaupt entsprach.

Die Handelswoche startete mit der Fortsetzung der Gespräche zwischen den beiden Konfliktparteien. Dies resultierte in einem positiven Start für die Märkte in Europa.

Wie sich die Entscheidung der FED bezüglich eines Zinsschrittes auf die Märkte auswirken wird, bleibt abzuwarten. Es wird wird hierbei eher mit einer Anhebung des Zinses gerechnet. Welche Themen die Kurse in dieser Woche ausserdem beeinflussen, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17.03.22 Mercedes-Benz startet Batteriefabrik – Zukunft gesichert?
17.03.22 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte haussieren
17.03.22 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
17.03.22 Weekly-Hits: Wasserstoff – Energieträger mit Zukunft / Halbleiter – Chip-Boom hält an
17.03.22 SMI nimmt 12.000er-Marke ins Visier
15.03.22 Marktupdate 15.Februar 2022: Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV
11.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’462.16 19.68 JSSMYU
Short 12’782.18 12.91 SMIR9U
Short 13’282.30 8.36 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 12’061.87 17.03.2022 17:31:41
Long 11’203.24 12.77 OSSM2U
Long 10’745.02 8.63 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg gedämpft: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX letztendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende sehr stark
Franken-Stärke: So könnte es laut Experten künftig weitergehen
Swiss Re-Aktie schliesst knapp im Plus: Swiss Re erzielt Milliardengewinn - Strengerer Umgang mit Öl- und Gaskonzernen
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed hebt die Leitzinsen erstmals seit 2018 an
Bitcoin bleibt unangefochten grösste Kryptowährung - Kann Ether Bitcoin überholen?
UBS-Aktie schliesst leicht im Plus: UBS Asset Management steigt aus japanischem Immobilien-JV aus - Finanzierung für ägyptische Textilindustrie
Swissquote-Aktie letztendlich sehr stark: Swissquote kann Jahresgewinn mehr als verdoppeln
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie um Nulllinie: Corona-Nasenspray von Relief-Tochter APR enttäuscht in Studie
Einstiegskurse oder nicht? Warum ein UBS-Analyst "Buy the Dip" für keine gute Strategie hält
Swatch-Aktie steigt zum Handelsende: Uhrenexporte klettern - Swatch-Chef verdient mehr - 2021 wieder in der Gewinnzone

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit