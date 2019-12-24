24.12.2019 01:30:04

Additional Support Called For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Monday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 160 points or 1.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,020-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on growing optimism for improved trade. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were modestly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and cement companies, while the technology stocks came in mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 63.15 points or 0.53 percent to finish at the daily high of 12,022.23 after moving as low as 11,960.21.

Among the actives, Mega Financial gathered 0.98 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.45 percent, Fubon Financial fell 0.21 percent, First Financial rose 0.21 percent, E Sun Financial perked 0.54 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.52 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 0.90 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.44 percent, Largan Precision plunged 3.18 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 0.82 percent, MediaTek gained 0.67 percent, Asia Cement increased 0.73 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.70 percent and Cathay Financial and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved modestly higher on Monday, extending recent gains and sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 96.44 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 28,551.53, while the NASDAQ rose 20.69 points or 0.23 percent to 8,945.65 and the S&P 500 gained 2.79 points or 0.09 percent to 3,224.01.

The continued strength on Wall Street came on the heels of news that China's Finance Ministry has announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components.

Trading activity remained relatively subdued, however, with some traders looking to get a head start on the Christmas holiday.

In economic news, the Commerce Department saw an unexpected slump in durable goods orders, and it also noted a significant increase in U.S. new home sales in November.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Monday, although gains were marginal as traders refrained from big moves ahead of upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for February ended up $0.08 at $60.52 a barrel.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS-Bericht enthält anscheinend "neue, relevante Erkenntnisse"
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück - Boeing-Aktie gewinnt
DKSH-Aktie legt zu: DKSH erweitert Spezialchemie-Geschäft in Asien Pazifik
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Seehofer wirft Habeck in Flüchtlingsfrage "unredliche Politik" vor
Uber ändert nach Gerichtsurteil Vorgehensweise in Deutschland

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;