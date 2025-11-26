Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’773 0.9%  SPI 17’542 0.9%  Dow 47’112 1.4%  DAX 23’465 1.0%  Euro 0.9343 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’574 0.8%  Gold 4’132 -0.1%  Bitcoin 70’458 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8073 -0.1%  Öl 62.6 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Sika41879292UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Amrize143013422Partners Group2460882Novo Nordisk129508879Novartis1200526Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Tech-Korrektur: Langfristtrend bleibt intakt
Tesla oder General Motors: Welche Aktie für Anleger derzeit spannender ist
Kraken-IPO rückt näher: Kryptobörse bereitet angeblich Börsengang vor
Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
"The Big Short"-Investor ist nach Fondsschliessung zurück: Michael Burry kritisiert KI-Aktien in neuem Newsletter scharf
Suche...
eToro entdecken
26.11.2025 03:00:53

Additional Support Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had slumped almost 30 points or 2.4 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,270-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the property, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index improved 16.05 points or 1.28 percent to finish at 1,268.78 after trading between 1,256.73 and 1,270.32. Volume was 6.476 billion shares worth 34.501 billion baht. There were 268 gainers and 192 decliners, with 201 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info rallied 1.29 percent, while Thailand Airport soared 6.06 percent, Asset World improved 1.04 percent, Banpu strengthened 1.40 percent, B. Grimm surged 6.62 percent, BTS Group jumped 1.60 percent, CP All Public spiked 2.31 percent, Energy Absolute lost 0.74 percent, Gulf added 0.61 percent, Krung Thai Card tumbled 1.77 percent, PTT increased 0.83 percent, SCG Packaging tanked 1.91 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 0.78 percent, Siam Concrete sank 0.81 percent, True Corporation shed 0.87 percent, TTB Bank climbed 1.05 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods, Bangkok Bank, Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank, PTT Global Chemical, PTT Oil & Retail, PTT Exploration and Production, Thai Oil, Bangkok Dusit Medical and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but then trended to the upside throughout the session, ending near daily highs.

The Dow surged 664.18 points or 1.43 percent to finish at 47,112.45, while the NASDAQ added 153.59 points or 0.67 percent to end at 23,025.59 and the S&P 500 climbed 60.76 points or 0.91 percent to close at 6,765.88.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street reflected renewed optimism about the outlook for interest rates following recent dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials as well as the latest U.S. economic data.

The Commerce Department said retail sales in the U.S. increased less than expected in September, while the Conference Board also released a report showing a substantial deterioration by U.S. consumer confidence in November.

Payroll processor ADP released a report showing U.S. private sector employers shed an average of 13,500 jobs per week in the four weeks ending November 8th compared to an average loss of 2,500 jobs in the previous four-week period.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates the chances the Fed will cut interest rates by another quarter point next month have surged to 82.7 percent from 50.1 percent a week ago.

Crude oil prices slumped on Tuesday on reports that a revised Russia-Ukraine peace plan has been accepted by Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down $0.96 or 1.61 percent at $57.89 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Könnte der aktuelle KI-Boom an den Börsen in einen Crash münden – ähnlich wie 1929 oder zur Dotcom-Blase? 📉💻

In diesem spannenden Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer sprechen wir über Parallelen zum historischen Börsencrash, die massive Überbewertung vieler Tech- und KI-Aktien wie Nvidia, Palantir oder Microsoft – und was das für Langfristanleger bedeutet. Ist der Hype finanziell überhaupt noch tragbar? Wie positionieren sich Insider und Grossinvestoren wie Warren Buffett oder Peter Thiel?

💬 Welche Risiken birgt der aktuelle KI-Hype?
💬 Was sagen Insiderverkäufe und Bewertungen über die Marktlage?
💬 Wie sollte man sich als Privatanleger jetzt aufstellen?

Ein Interview für alle, die sich fragen: Ist das noch Wachstum oder schon Wahnsinn?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Inside Trading & Investment

25.11.25 Swiss Life wächst weiter – Strategie 2027 greift
25.11.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59% European) auf Bank of America Corp, American Express Co, Chevron Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Apple Inc
25.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Novartis, Roche
25.11.25 SMI etwas schwächer erwartet
25.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Vor einem wichtigen Widerstand
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
20.11.25 Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’237.09 19.93 SBGBHU
Short 13’524.37 13.68 S8FBOU
Short 14’034.06 8.79 SJLB4U
SMI-Kurs: 12’772.55 25.11.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’207.42 19.47 SK3BMU
Long 11’943.68 13.91 SETB4U
Long 11’438.06 8.97 SU9BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Dienstagnachmittag tiefrot
NIO-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Tesla-Konkurrent reduziert Verlust - Umsatzwachstum in Q3
Alibaba-Aktie gibt nach: Ergebnis rückläufig, aber Umsatz wächst
SAP SE Aktie News: Anleger schicken SAP SE am Dienstagvormittag auf rotes Terrain
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Unternehmen meldet Millionen-Auftrag aus Europa
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie erholt sich trotz Alzheimer-Flop - neuer Abnehm-Wirkstoff überzeugt in Studie
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Nachmittag im Ausverkauf
Minuszeichen in New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite aktuell

Top-Rankings

KW 47: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 47: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 47: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
01:10 GNW-News: Teva erhält Zulassung der Europäischen Kommission für PONLIMSI® (Denosumab), ein Biosimilar zu Prolia®, und DEGEVMA® (Denosumab), ein Biosimilar zu...
23:08 BVB im Glück: Klarer Sieg und Guirassy-Tore fürs Gemüt
22:43 Frankreichs Senat will Aussetzung der Rentenreform verhindern
22:43 AKTIEN IM FOKUS 3: Aussicht auf Milliarden-KI-Deal mit Meta stützt Alphabet
22:35 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Schwache Daten schüren Zinshoffnungen
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Schwache Daten schüren Zinshoffnungen
22:08 Ukraine sanktioniert russische Getreideschiffe
21:40 ROUNDUP 5: USA und Ukraine einig über Friedensplan - was sagt Moskau?
21:36 Witwe von Charlie Kirk unterstützt JD Vance
21:20 Trump: Zeitgleiche US-Treffen mit Russland und Ukraine