SMI 12’280 -0.7%  SPI 16’291 -0.8%  Dow 40’212 0.5%  DAX 18’591 -0.8%  Euro 0.9759 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’983 -1.2%  Gold 2’422 0.5%  Bitcoin 56’973 4.2%  Dollar 0.8957 0.0%  Öl 84.9 -0.4% 
Hedgefonds setzen auf Rohstoff-Aktien: Kommt die nächste Rally?
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co.: Was bedeuten Aktiensplits für Aktionäre?
Pelosis Portfolio: Vorliebe für NVIDIA-Aktie, kein Platz für Tesla-Aktien
Nestlé-Aktie vor den Quartalszahlen: Deshalb könnte sich ein Investment lohnen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
16.07.2024 01:03:55

Additional Support Anticipated For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after ending the three-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 35 points or 1.2 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,860-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the technology stocks were offset by losses from the industrials and financials.

For the day, the index perked 3.92 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 2,860.92 after trading between 2,848.93 and 2,872.90. Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.15 percent, while KB Financial retreated 1.49 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.64 percent, Samsung Electronics rallied 2.73 percent, Samsung SDI lost 0.66 percent, LG Electronics added 0.46 percent, SK Hynix declined 1.29 percent, Naver advanced 0.86 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.39 percent, Lotte Chemical rose 0.28 percent, SK Innovation eased 0.09 percent, POSCO slumped 1.53 percent, KEPCO sank 0.71 percent, Hyundai Mobis and Kia Motors both dropped 1.07 percent and Hyundai Motor weakened 1.10 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Monday and stayed that way throughout the session to hit fresh record closing highs in somewhat choppy trade.

The Dow rallied 210.82 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 40,211.72, while the NASDAQ gained 74.12 points or 0.40 percent to close at 18,472.57 and the S&P 500 rose 15.87 points or 0.28 percent to end at 5,631.22.

The support on Wall Street was due largely to comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said that the central bank will not wait until inflation hits 2 percent to cut interest rates.

On the economic front, a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed regional manufacturing activity contracted at a slightly faster rate in July.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Monday, weighed down by weighed down by political uncertainty following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and weak economic data from China. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended down $0.30 at $81.91 a barrel.

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

15.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Wachsender Zinsoptimismus
15.07.24 Unlocking opportunities in the Nikkei 225 Index correlation trade and quanto spread
15.07.24 Können Strafzölle China stoppen?
15.07.24 SMI klettert auf 2-Jahres-Hoch
12.07.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ASML, Novo Nordisk, UniCredit
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Rieter Holding AG
09.07.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’822.87 19.22 Y4SSMU
Short 13’054.56 13.98 0SSSMU
Short 13’560.92 8.85 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’279.86 15.07.2024 17:30:33
Long 11’800.00 19.79
Long 11’545.41 13.98 XEUBSU
Long 11’100.00 8.89
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

StarragTornos am 10.07.2024

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Aktie bricht ein: Swatch Group schreibt deutlich weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Krypto-Experten weiterhin optimistisch: Neue Bitcoin-Rekorde trotz jüngster Kursverluste erwartet
Apple-Aktie bricht nach positiven Analysten-Prognosen Rekord - Super Micro Computer bald im NASDAQ 100
Investor und Palantir-Gründer Peter Thiel betrachtet KI-Boom mit Sorge: NVIDIA verdient das ganze Geld
Ex-Aurubis-Chef befeuert Salzgitter-Übernahmegerüchte - Aktien uneins
Goldpreis: Massenflucht in Gold-Futures
Roche-Aktie gefragt: Roche erhält Swissmedic-Zulassung für Augenmittel Vabysmo in weiterer Indikation
Das sind die Dividendenkönige aus den USA: Anlegerfokus richtet sich auf Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo und Coca-Cola
NVIDIA und Co. im Blick: Viele Ähnlichkeiten zwischen KI-Aktien und Dotcom-Blase
Roche-Analyse: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vergibt Sell an Roche-Aktie

