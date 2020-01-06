06.01.2020 01:00:03

Additional Selling Pressure Tipped For Singapore Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,240-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to geopolitical concerns in the Middle East - although surging oil prices will offer support. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials, while the properties and industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 13.18 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 3,238.82 after trading between 3,227.63 and 3,268.73. Volume was 1.67 billion shares worth 1.05 billion Singapore dollars. There were 275 decliners and 169 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 2.27 percent, while Singapore Exchange plunged 2.26 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 1.30 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering skidded 1.25 percent, Wilmar International retreated 1.19 percent, Thai Beverage declined 1.10 percent, SingTel dropped 0.88 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 0.86 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust sank 0.57 percent, Comfort DelGro, Mapletree Commercial Trust and DBS Group both all 0.42 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust lost 0.41 percent, CapitaLand gained 0.26 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.19 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation eased 0.09 percent and Keppel Corp, Genting Singapore, Hongkong Land, Ascendas REIT and CapitaLand Commercial Trust all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks were down on Friday, pulling back from record highs in the previous session.

The Dow shed 233.92 points or 0.81 percent to 28,634.88, while the NASDAQ lost 71.42 points or 0.79 percent to 9.020.77 and the S&P 500 fell 23.00 points or 0.71 percent to 3,234.85. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the S&P fell 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.2 percent.

The initial sell-off on Wall Street came amid rising geopolitical tensions following news a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

The act was said to be a deterrent against future Iranian aggression, although Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said there would be revenge.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell at a faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday amid the escalation in tensions in the Middle East, plus a drop in U.S. stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $1.87 or 3.1 percent at $63.05 a barrel, the highest settlement since May 20.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.01.20
Brent-Öl – Ausbruch aus der Range
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Grüne fordern 25 Euro Pfand auf Handys - Magazin
Wall-Street-Experte mit düsterer Prognose: "Dieser Markt wird einbrechen"
Brexit im Fokus: Amazon will angeblich in Irland bauen
Ripple launcht Musik-Portal um Überleben zu sichern
Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie rettet sich ins Plus
Tesla-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal
Rohstoffe im Dezember 2019: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Ivanka Trump und Datenschutz: Technik-Messe CES wird politischer
Bitcoin fällt unter 7'000-Dollar-Marke

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresauftakt behauptet -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Chinas Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex wies einen kräftigen Abschlag aus. Am Freitag notierten die chinesischen Aktienmärkte tiefer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;