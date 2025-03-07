Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’014 -0.1%  SPI 17’160 -0.2%  Dow 42’568 0.0%  DAX 22’889 -2.3%  Euro 0.9546 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’439 -1.5%  Gold 2’920 0.3%  Bitcoin 78’331 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8774 -0.7%  Öl 70.9 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Tesla11448018
Top News
Super Micro-Aktie weiter unter Druck: Uneinheitliche Signale aus der KI-Branche
Palantir stärkt KI-Engagement mit Joint Venture und neuer Partnerschaft - Aktie legt zu
Broadcom-Aktie züdet den Turbo: Broadcom meldet Rekordumsatz und begeistert mit Ausblick
BigBear.ai-Aktie sackt nach enttäuschenden Quartals- und Jahreszahlen deutlich ab
HPE-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab - Enttäuschender Ausblick belastet
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
AUGA group AB Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 3556656 / ISIN: LT0000127466]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
07.03.2025 15:33:36

Additional information on the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the AUGA group, AB to be held on 19 March 2025

AUGA group AB Registered Shs
0.10 EUR -2.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AUGA group, AB under restructuring (code126264360, registered office address Konstitucijos ave 21C, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) hereby provides additional information on the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 19 March 2025 (hereinafter - the Meeting).  

As announced on February 24, 2025, by the initiative of minority shareholders, the agenda of the meeting includes the revocation of the current Board and the election of a new one. The minority shareholders and initiators of this meeting, holding more than 1/10 of the shares, have proposed two candidates to the Board – Ramute Razmiene and Giedrius Barcys. The current Company's Board and other shareholders holding no less than 1/20 of the shares did not put forward other candidates to the Board. 

It is important to note that, according to the Company's Articles of Association and Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, Board members may be nominated by the Board and the Shareholders, holding no less than 1/20 of the shares.  According to the Company's Articles of Association, the Board consists of five members. They are elected for a two-year term during the General Meeting of Shareholders. The revocation of the Board requires a simple majority of the votes of the shareholders present at the Meeting.  

"Given that the current term of the Board lasts until the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the current Board will not propose other candidates for this minority shareholder-initiated vote. I am grateful that the existing Board members take their role responsibly during this crucial time for the AUGA group. With just over a month remaining until the end of its term, the Board has dedicated its expertise and time selflessly to supporting the management in ensuring business continuity and finding solutions that met the key interests of the AUGA group companies and stakeholders," says Kestutis Jušcius, Chair of the Board of AUGA group. 

Along with the announcement, the Company provides to the shareholders a general voting ballot and consents of the candidates proposed by the initiators of the meeting to be elected to the Board of the Company and confirmations of the circumstances which prevent a candidate from being elected to the Board.  

Contacts: 
CEO of AUGA group, AB under?restructuring?? 
Elina Chodzkaite – Barauskiene   
+370 5 233 5340 


Attachments


Nachrichten zu AUGA group AB Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AUGA group AB Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

📈 Insider-Trades enthüllt: Welche Aktien die Top-Manager jetzt kaufen! 📊

Willst du wissen, welche Aktien Insider wie CEOs und Vorstände gerade aufkaufen? In unserem neuesten Video analysieren wir mit Tim Schäfer die spannendsten Insider-Käufe und -Verkäufe – von Unternehmen, die stark gefallen sind, bis hin zu Ausnahmen wie Rheinmetall und Commerzbank. Warum investieren Top-Manager gerade jetzt? Welche Aktien sind langfristig interessant? 🤔

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

10:38 SMI hält 13.000er-Marke
09:30 Marktüberblick: DHL und Lufthansa nach Zahlen im Aufwind
07:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Vor dem Ausbruch?
06.03.25 Logo WHS Crowdstrike Aktie: Rücksetzer nach den Zahlen. Hat der Cybersecurity-Gigant noch Potenzial?
06.03.25 Insiderkäufe und Verkäufe – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf u-blox Holding AG
06.03.25 Nu Holdings: Ein aufstrebender Stern im lateinamerikanischen Fintech-Sektor
06.03.25 The Six Stages of Unemployment: From Actively Seeking Jobs to Give Ups
04.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Lonza, Sandoz, Sonova
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’554.12 18.84 B0CSEU
Short 13’812.48 13.68 B02SIU
Short 14’336.34 8.78 BE6SJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’013.82 07.03.2025 15:32:12
Long 12’472.16 19.84 BKOSXU
Long 12’194.91 13.97 BIUS1U
Long 11’620.76 8.69 BBQSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zu Franken und Dollar weiter aufwertet
Meyer Burger-Aktie unter Druck: Brückenfinanzierung verlängert
Trump ordnet Krypto-Reserve an - So reagiert der Bitcoin
Darum steigt der Euro
Meyer Burger-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Brückenfinanzierung bis Montag verlängert
SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX schliesst erstmals über 23'400-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street beendet Handel tief im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Verluste
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Donnerstagnachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Darum könnte BTC bald wieder über 100.000 $ steigen

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/10: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/10. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/10: Analysten raten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/10. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Viertes Quartal 2024: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Fisher Asset Management
Im vierten Quartal 2024 hat Börsenprofi Ken Fisher mit seinem Vermögensverwalter Fisher Asset Ma ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}