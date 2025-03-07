Additional information on the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the AUGA group, AB to be held on 19 March 2025

AUGA group, AB under restructuring (code126264360, registered office address Konstitucijos ave 21C, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) hereby provides additional information on the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 19 March 2025 (hereinafter - the Meeting).

As announced on February 24, 2025, by the initiative of minority shareholders, the agenda of the meeting includes the revocation of the current Board and the election of a new one. The minority shareholders and initiators of this meeting, holding more than 1/10 of the shares, have proposed two candidates to the Board – Ramute Razmiene and Giedrius Barcys. The current Company's Board and other shareholders holding no less than 1/20 of the shares did not put forward other candidates to the Board.

It is important to note that, according to the Company's Articles of Association and Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, Board members may be nominated by the Board and the Shareholders, holding no less than 1/20 of the shares. According to the Company's Articles of Association, the Board consists of five members. They are elected for a two-year term during the General Meeting of Shareholders. The revocation of the Board requires a simple majority of the votes of the shareholders present at the Meeting.

"Given that the current term of the Board lasts until the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the current Board will not propose other candidates for this minority shareholder-initiated vote. I am grateful that the existing Board members take their role responsibly during this crucial time for the AUGA group. With just over a month remaining until the end of its term, the Board has dedicated its expertise and time selflessly to supporting the management in ensuring business continuity and finding solutions that met the key interests of the AUGA group companies and stakeholders," says Kestutis Jušcius, Chair of the Board of AUGA group.

Along with the announcement, the Company provides to the shareholders a general voting ballot and consents of the candidates proposed by the initiators of the meeting to be elected to the Board of the Company and confirmations of the circumstances which prevent a candidate from being elected to the Board.

