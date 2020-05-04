04.05.2020 20:34:00

Addiction Campuses Launches Vertava Health: Nationwide Virtual Mental Health And Substance Misuse Treatment Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Addiction Campuses, a leading provider of substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery services, is proud to announce the launch of Vertava Health, a new nation-wide virtual care mental health and substance misuse treatment platform, offering services via smart mobile devices or personal computers.

Addiction Campuses CEO Matt Morgan announces the launch of Vertava Health, a new nation-wide virtual care platform for mental health and substance use disorders.

Vertava Health by Addiction Campuses is launched to empower patients who are struggling with depression, anxiety, PTSD and other mental health issues along with SUD to live out their best future. Patients can access virtual treatment and counseling without disruption to life's responsibilities. Access is completely private and scheduled around the patient's needs and availability. Services include individual and group psychotherapy, counseling, psychiatric visits and support meetings.

Amid the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vertava Health team is concerned that self-isolation and lack of connectedness will lead to higher rates of depression, stress and anxiety and push individuals to more destructive and unhealthy coping methods, including self-medication and other measures leading to increased addiction.

"Despite our nation's rising mental health challenges, sadly only about 1 in 10 people receives treatment," said Addiction Campuses CEO Matt Morgan. "The launch of Vertava Health provides access for patients across the USA to new recovery options. Today, we start to offer high quality virtual care that goes far beyond our on-site services." 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erika Lathon
Public Relations Manager
615.594.5982
media@vertavahealth.com

ABOUT VERTAVA HEALTH:
As the virtual care platform of Addiction Campuses, Vertava Health is a fully credentialed provider of SUD and co-occurring behavioral health disorders, that provides safe, high quality, evidence-based and convenient healthcare to patients in need of long and short-term care, via computer and smart mobile devices.

ABOUT ADDICTION CAMPUSES:
Addiction Campuses is a leading provider of SUD treatment and recovery services via various effective and innovative addiction treatment programs from industry-leading professionals who help build a comprehensive life in recovery beyond the standard 30-day plan. With four unique residential treatment centers across the country, Addiction Campuses creates successful programs tailored to an individual's struggle with substance use and mental health disorders.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addiction-campuses-launches-vertava-health-nationwide-virtual-mental-health-and-substance-misuse-treatment-platform-301052153.html

SOURCE Addiction Campuses

