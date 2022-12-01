SMI 11'160 0.7%  SPI 14'200 0.5%  Dow 34'590 2.2%  DAX 14'397 0.3%  Euro 0.9841 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'965 0.8%  Gold 1'768 1.1%  Bitcoin 16'167 3.0%  Dollar 0.9455 -0.8%  Öl 85.4 2.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Freestoxx im Test: Das bietet der Neobroker für US-Aktien
November 2022: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Nächste Generation von Autopilot-Chips: Tesla will wohl Komponenten von Buffett-Investment TSMC beziehen
Cardano kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Jobabbau bei Amazon: Amazon-Gründer Jeff Bezos warnt vor teuren Neuanschaffungen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

01.12.2022 01:21:00

ADDF STATEMENT ON GANTENERUMAB DATA PRESENTED AT CTAD

Different results for two amyloid-clearing antibody drugs reinforce need to advance robust, diverse pipeline for Alzheimer's disease

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The phase 3 trial results for lecanemab and gantenerumab presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference demonstrate why optimal treatment of Alzheimer's will require drugs that do more than clear amyloid plaques. While lecanemab had an effect on slowing cognitive decline and removing amyloid plaques in the brain, gantenerumab had neither effect according to data reported today by drugmaker Roche.

(PRNewsfoto/ADDF)

"This is a historic CTAD conference, reflecting tremendous progress in Alzheimer's research and drug development. We have seen a lot of encouraging news, including the lecanemab results and clinical trial data from other classes of drugs that demonstrate the diversity of the pipeline," said Dr. Howard Fillit, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer at the ADDF. "The mixed data shows that while anti-amyloids are a promising starting point, we will need a combination of drugs aimed at different targets informed by the biology of aging to effectively treat this disease."

According to Dr. Fillit, today's results demonstrate the need to study and evaluate each drug on its own merits – especially with an additional anti-amyloid antibody from Eli Lilly, donanemab, expected to share data early next year – and pursue every reasonable avenue to find treatments aimed at inflammation, vascular and metabolic dysfunction, genetic variations, and other underlying causes of Alzheimer's disease. These drugs hold the promise of being combined in precision treatments, following an approach used successfully to treat cancer, heart disease and other chronic diseases of aging.

The rapidly advancing drug pipeline is matched by ongoing breakthroughs in accessible and affordable diagnostic tools that can tell which underlying causes are at play in each person's Alzheimer's. Blood tests that can provide key information about amyloid and tau levels in the brain are now available commercially and other minimally invasive tests, including blood tests and eye scans, will soon be available. Researchers are also making advances in the use of digital tools, including wearable devices and at home digital tests, to provide earlier-than-ever diagnosis of Alzheimer's, perhaps even before symptoms are evident.

"The entire Alzheimer's ecosystem has worked diligently to get us to this point," said Dr. Fillit. "It's has taken decades of scientific study, learning from every success and setback, risk-taking investment by the ADDF and other venture philanthropies, and the scientific curiosity of researchers across the world to get us here. I can't wait to see what's next."

ABOUT THE ALZHEIMER'S DRUG DISCOVERY FOUNDATION

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid™) and blood test (PrecivityAD™) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $209 million to fund over 690 Alzheimer's drug discovery programs, biomarker programs and clinical trials in 19 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addf-statement-on-gantenerumab-data-presented-at-ctad-301690845.html

SOURCE Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

30.11.22 Vontobel: Ölpreise im Sinkflug
30.11.22 Turbulenzen bei Airbus?
30.11.22 KeyInvest Product News
30.11.22 Marktüberblick: Autowerte gesucht
30.11.22 SMI geht erneut die Puste aus
30.11.22 DAX – Alle Augen sind auf Peking gerichtet
29.11.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit 6.30% Extra Coupon auf Amazon.com Inc, Estee Lauder Cos Inc, United Parcel Service Inc
29.11.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
29.11.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Swisscom, UBS
29.11.22 Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: DWS – Gilles Boitel | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'590.63 19.58 BPSSMU
Short 11'846.72 13.61 XSSMTU
Short 12'323.54 8.58 C0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'159.88 30.11.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'716.89 19.93 IWSSMU
Long 10'441.19 13.44 A5SSMU
Long 10'031.33 9.00 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie fällt auf neues Tief: Verkaufsdruck bei Bezugsrechten - Vertrauen der Anleger in Credit Suisse sinkt
Weitere Abflüsse: Credit Suisse-Aktien setzen Tiefflug weiter fort
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger gewinnt am Vormittag an Boden
UBS wirbt laut Verwaltungsratspräsident Credit Suisse nicht aktiv Kunden ab - UBS-Aktie im Minus
Powell-Rede sorgt für Kaufinteresse: Wall Street steigt letztlich deutlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Fed-Chef Powell will Zinsen langsamer als bislang erhöhen - Im Dezember wohl Zinsschritt von 50 Basispunkten
NIO Aktie News: Hausse bei NIO am Mittag
Credit Suisse-Aktie erstmals unter 3 Franken: Fed dürfte Geldstrafen und Auflagen verhängen - Abgang der Bezugsrechte
Krypto-Feind Charlie Munger schiesst gegen FTX-Debakel
Goldpreis: Fed-Chef Powell sorgt für erhöhte Spannung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.