ADCES Launches Redesigned Member Community Platform ADCES Connect

CHICAGO, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) launched ADCES Connect today, a reimagined online member community designed to serve as a source of connection, support and education for ADCES members. ADCES Connect reflects the recent rebranding of the association and update of the specialty title, from "diabetes educator" to the more representative term "diabetes care and education specialist."

"ADCES Connect embodies the passion, volunteerism and collaborative spirit our members are known for," said Kellie Antinori-Lent, MSN, RN, ACNS-BC, BC-ADM, CDCES, FADCES, 2020 president of ADCES. "The new look and feel provides all the tools diabetes care and education specialists need to best serve their clients while staying abreast of changes that impact quality care."

ADCES Connect is home to a variety of member-focused groups including state-wide coordinating bodies, region and city-specific local networking groups, and communities of interest, focusing on practice areas within diabetes, prediabetes and cardiometabolic care. Previously known as My AADE Network, ADCES members use the community to network, gain insight or add their voice to topics like COVID-19, telehealth, reimbursement, diabetes devices and so much more.

ADCES Connect features include:

New, modern look and feel

New profile setup making it easier to connect with peers and message them directly

Easier functionality for cross-posting between forums

Updated email capabilities with options to reply all or reply privately

New administrator functionality for volunteer leaders

ADCES Connect is a member-only benefit. For more information on the platform, visit ADCESconnect.org.

About the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists:

ADCES is an interdisciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management and support. With more than 12,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists and others, ADCES has a vast network of practitioners working to optimize care and reduce complications. ADCES offers an integrated care model that lowers the cost of care, improves experiences and helps its members lead so better outcomes follow. Learn more at DiabetesEducator.org, or visit us on Facebook or LinkedIn (Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists), Twitter (@ADCESdiabetes) and Instagram (@ADCESdiabetes).

