Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’464 -0.1%  SPI 14’894 -0.2%  Dow 38’585 -1.0%  DAX 17’698 -0.1%  Euro 0.9592 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’893 -0.4%  Gold 2’128 0.6%  Bitcoin 55’853 -7.6%  Dollar 0.8835 0.0%  Öl 82.1 -0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Bayer10367293NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879Idorsia36346343Super Micro Computer2776758Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Top News
Neuerungen im Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im 4. Quartal 2023 gehalten
MorphoSys und Bilfinger wechseln von SDAX in MDAX
Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 sackt schlussendlich ab
Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich mit Abgaben
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Handelsende Abschläge
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

ADC Therapeutics Aktie [Valor: 49988096 / ISIN: CH0499880968]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.03.2024 23:45:00

ADC Therapeutics Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

finanzen.net zero ADC Therapeutics-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ADC Therapeutics
4.88 USD 1.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Preclinical data support future clinical development of ADCs targeting Claudin-6 and NaPi2b

Additional presentations include clinical and independent preclinical studies evaluating ADCT-601 targeting AXL

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) today announced abstracts on its novel antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which will be held in San Diego, CA from April 5-10, 2024.

"We’re excited to share compelling preclinical data supporting the future clinical development of the next-generation ADCs in our solid tumor portfolio, including those targeting Claudin-6 and NaPi2b, at the AACR Annual Meeting,” said Mohamed Zaki, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. "We’re also looking forward to research from independent studies that highlight the potential of another investigational ADC, ADCT-601 targeting AXL.”

Details of ADC Therapeutics’ poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Preclinical development of a novel camptothecin-based antibody-drug conjugate targeting solid tumors expressing Claudin-6
Abstract: 3122
Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates
Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024; 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
Location: Poster Section 21; Board number 3

Title: Preclinical development of NaPi2b-PL2202, a novel camptothecin-based antibody-drug conjugate targeting solid tumors expressing NaPi2b
Abstract: 5085
Session Title: Novel Immunotherapies and Immune Modulation
Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024; 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT
Location: Poster Section 42; Board number 7

Title: Phase 1b Trial Mipasetamab Uzoptirine (ADCT-601-102) dose escalation in patients with advanced bone and soft tissue sarcomas
Abstract: CT059
Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials 1
Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024; 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT
Location: Poster Section 48; Board number 9

Title: Quantitative systems pharmacology modeling of loncastuximab tesirine combined with mosunetuzumab and glofitamab helps guide dosing for patients with DLBCL
Abstract: 875
Session Title: Application of Bioinformatics to Cancer Biology 1
Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024; 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
Location: Poster Section 36; Board number 19

Details of an independent poster presentation of an ADCT-601 preclinical study are as follows:

Title: Preclinical anti-tumorigenic evaluation of AXL targeting antibody-drug-conjugate in an adenoid cystic carcinoma cell line xenograft model
Abstract: LB022
Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Chemistry
Date and Time: Sunday, April 7, 2024; 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
Location: Poster Section 52; Board number 4

Details of an oral presentation of an NCI-led ADCT-701 study are as follows:

Title: Targeting DLK1, a Notch ligand, with an antibody-drug conjugate in adrenocortical carcinoma
Abstract: 6573
Session Type: Minisymposium
Session Title: Molecular, Preclinical, and Clinical Endocrinology 3
Date and Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024; 3:05 p.m. – 3:20 p.m. PT
Location: TBA

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics’ CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) received accelerated approval by the FDA and conditional approval from the European Commission for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents and in earlier lines of therapy. In addition to ZYNLONTA, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may”, "will”, "should”, "would”, "expect”, "intend”, "plan”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "predict”, "potential”, "seem”, "seek”, "future”, "continue”, or "appear” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: future success and results from the various ADCT development programs presented at AACR, the actual ZYNLONTA® revenue for 4Q 2023, the success of the Company’s updated corporate strategy including operating efficiencies, capital deployment and portfolio prioritization; the Company’s ability to achieve the decrease in total operating expenses for 2023 and 2024, the expected cash runway into 4Q 2025, the effectiveness of the new commercial go-to-market strategy, competition from new technologies, and the Company’s ability to grow ZYNLONTA® revenue in the United States; Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi®) ability to successfully commercialize ZYNLONTA® in the European Economic Area and market acceptance, adequate reimbursement coverage, and future revenue from the same; approval by the NMPA of the BLA for ZYNLONTA® in China submitted by Overland ADCT BioPharma and future revenue from the same, our strategic partners’, including Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, ability to obtain regulatory approval for ZYNLONTA® in foreign jurisdictions, and the timing and amount of future revenue and payments to us from such partnerships; the impact, if any, from data reported by the University of Miami for their IIT in FL; the timing and results of the Company’s or its partners’ clinical trials including LOTIS 5 and 7, ADCT 601 and 602 as well as the Company’s early-stage pipeline research projects, actions by the FDA or foreign regulatory authorities with respect to the Company’s products or product candidates; projected revenue and expenses; the Company’s indebtedness, including Healthcare Royalty Management and Oaktree and Blue Owl facilities, and the restrictions imposed on the Company’s activities by such indebtedness, the ability to repay such indebtedness and the significant cash required to service such indebtedness; and the Company’s ability to obtain financial and other resources for its research, development, clinical, and commercial activities. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements is contained in the "Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Company's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or prospects to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or prospects expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investors and Media
Nicole Riley
ADC Therapeutics
Nicole.Riley@adctherapeutics.com
+1 862-926-9040


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu ADC Therapeutics AG Act priv nom -C-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordisk – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordiskg

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

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
3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordisk – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

05.03.24 Ethereum Kurs steigt gen 4.000 Dollar trotz Verzögerung der SEC-Entscheidung über Spot-ETF
05.03.24 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Renault SA
05.03.24 Understanding Micro Treasury Futures
05.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Zurich Insurance
05.03.24 SMI mit verhaltenem Wochenauftakt
05.03.24 Marktüberblick: Henkel nach Zahlen schwach
05.03.24 3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Arista Networks, Eli Lilly & Novo Nordisk – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
05.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Verschnaufpause zum Wochenstart
04.03.24 Der Hype um Künstliche Intelligenz geht weiter
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’883.04 19.76 BVSSMU
Short 12’121.05 13.98 F1SSMU
Short 12’587.21 8.88 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’463.74 05.03.2024 17:31:20
Long 10’962.72 19.42 SSRM2U
Long 10’687.86 13.33 SSQMJU
Long 10’259.30 8.92 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meier Tobler am 05.03.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Geheimtipp: Das rät Warren Buffett Anlegern mit Blick auf Expertentipps
Vor Bitcoin-Halving: Bitcoin-Mining-Experte Riot Platforms zählt zahlreiche Risiken auf
Sandoz-Aktie verliert: Sandoz bekommt mit Remco Steenbergen ab Juli einen neuen Finanzchef
Von zahlreichen Katalysatoren angetrieben: Warum Ethereum der neue Krypto-Liebling werden könnte
Lindt & Sprüngli profitiert 2023 von Steuereffekt - Aktie verliert
Bitcoin schafft 65'000-US-Dollar-Schwelle: Kryptomarkt am Vormittag im Aufschwung
Rekordhoch: Super Micro Computer-Aktie steigt nach Eintritt in S&P 500 zweistellig an
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie freundlich: Kanton Zürich sagt Ja zur Pistenverlängerung
Kurswechsel bei Canopy Growth? Ausserordentliche Aktionärsversammlung im Anmarsch
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger büsst am Dienstagmittag ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit