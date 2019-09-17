AdAsia and Wootag partner up to deliver interactive ads to Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AdAsia , an advertising technology solutions provider and part of AnyMind Group , has today announced a partnership with video marketing and analytics platform, Wootag , to integrate and deliver Wootag's interactive video advertising units through the AdAsia Premium Marketplace.

This partnership plays to the strengths of Wootag's interactive advertising unit and scale of the AdAsia Premium Marketplace across Asia.

Wootag's interactive video ad unit enables advertisers to serve video ads that feature in-video interactions including the ability for users to perform, at various points of the video advertisement, purchases, sign-ups, participate in polls, receive promotions, view product catalogs, make bookings, view store locations, and more, without leaving the video ad. This allows advertisers to drive more interactive and outcome-oriented advertisement engagement and provides a seamless advertising experience for users.

Raj Sunder, CEO and founder of Wootag, said: "At Wootag our vision is to harness the power of human curiosity with immersive interactions within the video and leverage insights to understand their behavior. Our partnership and integration with AdAsia further strengthens this vision by enabling more native experiences across AdAsia's pool of premium publishers in APAC. In addition, creating combined insights to drive creative enhancement and personalization to achieve both audience and brand objectives."

Publishers can simply implement a single AdAsia ad tag to access available display and video formats and demand, including Wootag's interactive video ad unit, dynamically placed on a page based on content density and user behavior. Advertisers can programmatically access Wootag's interactive video ad unit through the AdAsia Premium Marketplace or Wootag platform, and deliver advertising to viewable, brand-safe inventory across more than 880 premium publishers throughout Asia, such as Kompas, The Philippine Daily Inquirer and Pantip .

Vivek Misra, Director of Strategic Initiatives for AnyMind Group, said: "Advertisers now have access to a scaled and curated, high-quality publisher marketplace in Asia for display and video advertising. Coupled with Wootag's interactive video ad unit, advertisers can leverage on a highly engaging and experiential unit, and in fact, use video advertising as a lower-funnel ad format. At the same time, publishers in Asia can now offer greater user experience and retention."

"Interactive video, in conjunction with our offerings in advertising, influencer marketing and the CastingAsia Creators Network, provides marketers with a very unique end-to-end solution to build well-connected marketing storylines across high-quality publishers, social media channels, video platforms, and even out-of-home media," said Misra.

AnyMind Group currently offers various marketing solutions through AdAsia and CastingAsia. Apart from the AdAsia Premium Marketplace, advertisers can access the AdAsia Digital Platform for Advertisers and managed services, and for publishers, the AdAsia360 platform. For influencer marketing, CastingAsia offers an end-to-end influencer marketing platform that allows users to discover, activate, manage and track influencer marketing activity, and local teams with influencer marketing expertise across Asia. Additionally, AnyMind Group currently operates a DOOH marketplace for Thailand.

About AnyMind Group

Previously operating as AdAsia, AnyMind Group was formed in January 2018 and operates three business lines: AdAsia (advertising), TalentMind (human resource) and CastingAsia (influencer marketing). AnyMind Group aims to provide industries, businesses and professionals with a suite of solutions to enable greater growth. Headquartered in Singapore, AnyMind Group has over 500 staff from 20 nationalities, across 13 offices in 11 markets. To date, AnyMind Group has raised a total funding of US$35.9 million, from investors including (but not limited to) LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI and JAFCO Asia.

About Wootag

Wootag founded in 2015, provides video interactivity, smart plugin for all distribution platforms, insights and real-time optimization for various businesses. Headquartered in Singapore with presence in most of the APAC markets.

