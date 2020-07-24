+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020

ADARA Networks acknowledged as An Industry Leader in SDN

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADARA Networks, Inc., an SDN and Cloud Networking company, today announced that ADARA SD WAN has been acknowledged as one of the Industry leaders in SDN.

ADARA SD WAN has been available on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Marketplace. AWS customers can order and deploy ADARA's Intent-Based SD WAN Routers, and ADARA's SD WAN Proxies, directly through AWS Marketplace, and the entire ADARA SDN and Cloud platform is distributed from AWS.

ADARA has created the first Intent-Based Real-Time Performance SD WAN platform; it improves Network Performance 10 to 1,000 times over common SDN, SD WAN and legacy networking.  ADARA's Intent-Based SD WAN features Performance-Based WAN Virtualization, Acceleration and Optimization, Analytics, and unparalleled Security engineered as part of the platform; these products work with AWS services. ADARA SD WAN eliminates Network Latency and increases Network Performance between Clouds over all types of connections including Broadband Internet, Private WAN, Optical Fiber, WiFi, and Satellite which is becoming an increasingly important connection type for Cloud customers.

About ADARA

ADARA Networks, Inc. is a premier provider of SDN and Cloud Networking products. ADARA's work in Intent-Based Networking includes contributions to the ONOS Service Provider Intent framework, with advanced elements such as Performance-Based Path Computation Engines and Intent-Based Packet Optical Management. ADARA's AI Learning Algorithms monitor hundreds of attributes in Real-Time in Networks, Physical and Virtual Hosts and Services; it is the most advanced Intent-Based Production SD WAN in the industry. ADARA bundles a rich analytics package and IPSec VPN with SDN Controllers and a Cloud Management Platform and other VNFs, and they complement and connect ADARA's Portfolio of Cloud Products. ADARA Direct Connections enables large Corporate Enterprises with presence outside of Public Clouds to interconnect Clouds at the Network, and Computing Level, enabling Single Pane of Glass Management of Containers, Virtual Machines, Applications and Services and Networks across Performance-Based Cloud Connections.  ADARA Topology Visualization enables Enterprise wide visibility of Networks and Clouds with detail on a real time basis with self-healing capabilities.

Learn more at www.ADARANetworks.com.

CONTACT: 408-579-5000

ADARA Networks logo. (PRNewsFoto/ADARA Networks)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adara-networks-acknowledged-as-an-industry-leader-in-sdn-301099535.html

SOURCE ADARA Networks, Inc.

