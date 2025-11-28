Adani Group Weighs Up To $5 Bln Investment In Google's AI Data Centres In Southern India

(RTTNews) - The Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, is reportedly considering investing up to $5 billion in Google's artificial intelligence data center infrastructure planned for southern India.

Bloomberg reports that this investment is still in the works, but it shows a growing interest in India's rapidly expanding data center market.

This development follows a partnership between Adani Enterprises and Google's parent company, Alphabet, to create what will be India's largest AI data-center campus in Visakhapatnam.

Announced back in October 2025, this $15 billion project, dubbed AdaniConneX, aims to establish a one-gigawatt AI hub, which will be powered by new energy sources and a broader fibre-optic network. Google's upcoming facility in the area is set to become its largest data center outside the U.S.

Experts predict that by 2027, India's data-center market could surpass $100 billion, attracting significant investments from both international and local companies.

The AI-focused campus is anticipated to facilitate high-performance, low-latency computing for businesses, research organizations, and developers who are working on the next wave of AI technologies.

Adani's interest also comes as Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Reliance Industries, Brookfield, and Digital Realty, is preparing to invest $11 billion in expanding its own data-center capacity in Visakhapatnam.

These combined investments are positioning the city as a key hub for AI and cloud computing in the region.