Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’834 0.0%  SPI 17’653 0.1%  Dow 47’716 0.6%  DAX 23’837 0.3%  Euro 0.9321 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’668 0.3%  Gold 4’216 1.4%  Bitcoin 73’265 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8036 -0.2%  Öl 63.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Wie ETF-Liquidität entsteht: Der Unterschied zwischen Primär- und Sekundärmarkt
November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Die 20 grössten Banken Europas
Webinar: Wie Du mit der Umland-Methode hochprofitable Aktien entdeckst
Meta-Aktie dennoch mit Gewinnen: Russische Behörde droht WhatsApp mit kompletter Sperre
Suche...
28.11.2025 22:13:44

Adani Group Weighs Up To $5 Bln Investment In Google's AI Data Centres In Southern India

(RTTNews) - The Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, is reportedly considering investing up to $5 billion in Google's artificial intelligence data center infrastructure planned for southern India.

Bloomberg reports that this investment is still in the works, but it shows a growing interest in India's rapidly expanding data center market.

This development follows a partnership between Adani Enterprises and Google's parent company, Alphabet, to create what will be India's largest AI data-center campus in Visakhapatnam.

Announced back in October 2025, this $15 billion project, dubbed AdaniConneX, aims to establish a one-gigawatt AI hub, which will be powered by new energy sources and a broader fibre-optic network. Google's upcoming facility in the area is set to become its largest data center outside the U.S.

Experts predict that by 2027, India's data-center market could surpass $100 billion, attracting significant investments from both international and local companies.

The AI-focused campus is anticipated to facilitate high-performance, low-latency computing for businesses, research organizations, and developers who are working on the next wave of AI technologies.

Adani's interest also comes as Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Reliance Industries, Brookfield, and Digital Realty, is preparing to invest $11 billion in expanding its own data-center capacity in Visakhapatnam.

These combined investments are positioning the city as a key hub for AI and cloud computing in the region.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

17:06 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, DocMorris
07:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
27.11.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
27.11.25 SMI kratzt an 7-Monats-Hoch
26.11.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
26.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’363.51 19.74 QIUBSU
Short 13’639.62 13.80 SRNBXU
Short 14’156.74 8.82 SW7BIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’833.96 28.11.2025 17:31:51
Long 12’306.09 19.44 S5YBIU
Long 12’044.51 13.95 SZ8B6U
Long 11’521.05 8.91 SK0BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
NVIDIA-Aktie als KI-Branchenprimus - Microsofts AI-Chef warnt vor Extrem-Szenarien
HENSOLDT-Aktie leichter: Personalvorstand scheidet krankheitsbedingt aus
Die 20 grössten Banken Europas
PUMA-Aktie hebt ab: Fila-Mutter Anta könnte für deutsche Sportartikelhersteller bieten
Diese US-Aktien dominierten im dritten Quartal 2025 im Portfolio der Commerzbank
Grosse Käufe von Alphabet- und Meta-Aktien: Cathie Wood baut KI-Strategie um:
Bitcoin überwindet die Marke von 91'000 US-Dollar - Erholung setzt sich fort

Top-Rankings

November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der November 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich d ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im November 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 48/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:23 Human Rights Watch in Russland unerwünscht
22:23 ROUNDUP: Verwirrung um AR-Chef bei Hugo Boss - Frasier entzieht Unterstützung
21:29 Trump kündigt Aufhebung fast aller Dekrete Bidens an
21:04 IONOS-Aktie: JPMorgan senkt Kursziel 37 Euro - 'Overweight'-Rating bleibt
20:30 Kanada will mit Ölpipeline mehr Unabhängigkeit von USA
20:52 Meta-Aktie dennoch mit Gewinnen: Russische Behörde droht WhatsApp mit kompletter Sperre
19:40 Frankreich will Schleuserboote im Ärmelkanal stoppen
19:37 ROUNDUP: Airbus schränkt Starts bestimmter Flugzeuge ein
19:37 Gouverneur: Tote nach ukrainischem Beschuss
19:34 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung setzt sich fort - Verkürzter Handel