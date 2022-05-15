|
15.05.2022 17:59:36
Adani Group to acquire Holcims India business
|
Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Acquisition
Holcim has signed a binding agreement for the Adani Group to acquire its business in India, comprising its 63.11% stake in Ambuja Cement, which owns a 50.05% interest in ACC, as well as its 4.48% direct stake in ACC. The corresponding offer share prices of INR 385 for Ambuja Cement and INR 2,300 for ACC translate into cash proceeds of CHF 6.4 billion for Holcim.
Adani Group is a leading and highly recognized company in India, with a portfolio of world-class businesses ranging from infrastructure to energy. Since entering India in 2005, Holcim has established a track record of sustainable value creation with strategic investments ranging from new best-in-class plants to green technologies such as heat recovery systems.
Jan Jenisch, CEO, Holcim: With the Adani Group, we have found a perfect owner to unleash our Indian business next era of growth for our people and all stakeholders in a swift and efficient transaction. I am proud of Holcims track record in the Indian market, where we significantly increased our capacity over the years, while advancing our leadership in sustainability.
The construction sector has never been as attractive as it is today, with so many opportunities to build
better and more with less, to improve living standards for all in a sustainable manner. In the last twelve months, we have invested CHF 5 billion in Solutions & Products as a new growth engine for the company, while continuously pursuing bolt-ons in aggregates and ready-mix concrete. Holcim is ready to seize further opportunities, in line with our Strategy 2025 Accelerating Green Growth, to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions.
I would like to thank our 10,700 Indian colleagues who have played an essential role in the development of our business over the years with their relentless dedication and expertise. I am convinced that the Adani Group is the right home for them as well as for our customers to continue to thrive in the future.
Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group: "With Holcim's global leadership in sustainability, we are acquiring some of the most efficient building materials operations in India, powered with clean technologies like heat recovery systems. We recognize that Ambuja and ACC operations are energy intensive and therefore when combined with our renewable power generation capabilities we gain a big head start in the decarbonization journey that is a must for Indian industry."
Ambuja Cement and ACC are among the most iconic building material brands in India, with a track record of leadership in sustainability and innovation. Their combined footprint includes 31 cement manufacturing sites and 78 ready-mix concrete plants with 10,700 people across India. Both Ambuja Cement and ACC are publicly listed companies on the Mumbai stock exchange. The transaction is subject to approval by local authorities and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.Additional information
