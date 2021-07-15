Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First-Half Performance And Declares Distribution

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today declared a distribution of $.10 per share from net investment income payable September 1, 2021, to shareholders of record August 18, 2021. This represents the third payment this year toward the Fund's annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the Fund's annual 6% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.

FIRST-HALF PERFORMANCE

"Energy has been the best performing sector in the S&P 500 in the first six months of 2021, outperforming by more than 30%. Our Fund, with exposure to both Energy and Materials, rose 36.3%, in line with its benchmark," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 36.3%. This compares to a total return of 36.3% for the Fund's benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (70% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (30% weight) over the same period. Effective January 1, 2021, the Fund's benchmark weightings were changed from S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%) to the current weightings. The Fund's total return on the market price was 44.4%.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, the total return on Adams Natural Resources' net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 50.9%. Comparable return for the Fund's benchmark (using weightings as adjusted over the period) was 49.6%. The Fund's total return on market price was 51.1%.

NET ASSET VALUE



6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Net assets $445,829,119 $386,756,707 Shares outstanding 24,084,879 29,778,381 Net asset value per share $18.51 $12.99

The Semi-Annual Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about July 21, 2021.

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

