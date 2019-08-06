06.08.2019 18:04:00

Adamandeve.com Reveals Statistics On Foreplay

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adamandeve.com (www.adamandeve.com), America's most trusted source for adult products, is interested in everything related to sex – from A to Z. Because foreplay is an important part of the entire sexual experience, adamandeve.com would like to share some surprising statistics on this sexy, but often overlooked part of the act, with their latest infographic.

Adamandeve.com Share Foreplay Information

This informational bulletin provides data on the average length of foreplay and its importance for men and women, as well as what constitutes foreplay for different people and cultures.

"Adam & Eve is pleased to provide this overview on foreplay," says Chad Davis, Marketing Director for adamandeve.com. "It's surprising that something so important to the sex lives of adults gets so little attention – and we hope to change that."

This infographic can be viewed in its entirety at https://www.adameve.com/t-infographic-foreplay.aspx.

For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or katy@adameve.com.

Adam & Eve LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/Adam & Eve)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adamandevecom-reveals-statistics-on-foreplay-300897271.html

SOURCE Adamandeve.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:28
Ölpreise im Würgegriff von Nachfragesorgen und Handelskonflikt
10:50
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Schindler Holding AG, Swatch, Sika AG
10:06
Vontobel: derimail - Dank tiefem Bezugspreis gelassen durch turbulente Zeiten
09:16
SMI geht auf Talfahrt
06:11
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Bären nicht zu stoppen / ABB – Wichtige Unterstützung gebrochen
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.08.19
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:56
Schroders: Welche Instrumente bleiben den Zentralbanken der Industriestaaten?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt: Zwischen Fed, Trump und Berichtssaison

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schlecht für Tesla? E-Auto-Vorreiter Norwegen steht wohl vor einem Problem
Krypto-Kritiker Warren Buffett: Was könnte seine Haltung zum Bitcoin umstimmen?
Dow verliert letztlich deutlich -- SMI beendet Handel weit im Minus -- DAX mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Anstieg der Sichtguthaben lässt Devisenmarkt-Interventionen der SNB vermuten
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk twittert Neuigkeiten zu Solardächern
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken - Yuan auf tiefstem Stand seit 2008
Skandale und Probleme: Schlechte Phase bei Cannabis-Konzernen wie Canopy Growth, CannTrust & Co.
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Tesla führt kostenloses Laden für teurere Modelle wieder ein
Oerlikon-Aktie tiefer: Oerlikon mit Umsatzanstieg im ersten Halbjahr - Ausblick gesenkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Dienstag nicht nachhaltig in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der DAX erholte sich zeitweise etwas von seinen Verlusten, gab dann aber wieder ab. Am Dienstag machen die US-Börsen einen Teil ihrer jüngsten Verluste wett. In Asien ging es dagegen erneut bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB