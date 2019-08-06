|
06.08.2019 18:04:00
Adamandeve.com Reveals Statistics On Foreplay
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adamandeve.com (www.adamandeve.com), America's most trusted source for adult products, is interested in everything related to sex – from A to Z. Because foreplay is an important part of the entire sexual experience, adamandeve.com would like to share some surprising statistics on this sexy, but often overlooked part of the act, with their latest infographic.
This informational bulletin provides data on the average length of foreplay and its importance for men and women, as well as what constitutes foreplay for different people and cultures.
"Adam & Eve is pleased to provide this overview on foreplay," says Chad Davis, Marketing Director for adamandeve.com. "It's surprising that something so important to the sex lives of adults gets so little attention – and we hope to change that."
This infographic can be viewed in its entirety at https://www.adameve.com/t-infographic-foreplay.aspx.
For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or katy@adameve.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adamandevecom-reveals-statistics-on-foreplay-300897271.html
SOURCE Adamandeve.com
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Dienstag nicht nachhaltig in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der DAX erholte sich zeitweise etwas von seinen Verlusten, gab dann aber wieder ab. Am Dienstag machen die US-Börsen einen Teil ihrer jüngsten Verluste wett. In Asien ging es dagegen erneut bergab.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}