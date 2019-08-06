Adam Gotlieb Joins the Matrix Solutions Team as New CTO

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matrix, the only global ad sales platform built for media, announces the addition of industry-veteran Adam Gotlieb to the Matrix Solutions team as the CTO. In this new role, Gotlieb will drive the company's next generation product evolution by helping deliver to market the recently announced Matrix Sales Gateway, a portal that allows for the ingestion and dissemination of data from all providers in the ecosystem participating in the sales negotiation and execution process.

Gotlieb's 20+ years expertise in the media industry coupled with his strategic vision for enhanced automation and converged systems make him an ideal fit for leading Matrix's future development efforts. As a sell-side dedicated platform, built with TIP compliant API's, Matrix Sales Gateway will serve as a portal that supports tech-enabled negotiations, fully automated workflows, and a streamlined bridge of communication between partners and their internal and external resources. Furthermore, it will result in reducing the need for multiple systems; amplifying efficiency, increasing profitability, and driving automation.

"I have been impressed with the way Matrix has been able to progress their vision and how dedicated they are to advancing solutions and workflows for the industry – I am thrilled to be a part of this journey moving forward," shared Adam Gotlieb, CTO, Matrix. "More specifically, I look forward to enhancing the technologies and interoperability already in place within the organization, to provide Matrix customers with a universal one-stop sales solution inclusive of all broadcast, network, OTT, on demand, and digital platforms."

Gotlieb most recently served as the Director of Product Management for Imagine Communications where he played a key role in helping expand, unify, and evolve nine different software products within the company's global portfolio, including traffic, content rights management, and program scheduling. Prior to, he served in a handful of lead product management and training roles over the last two decades increasing user productivity and sales growth for Imagine. He holds a BSBA from the University of Colorado and a BS from Illinois State University.

"Adam's extensive experience working with global, large-scale software products has provided him with in-depth insights and first-hand knowledge of this industry, which will serve as valuable assets to the new CTO position," shared Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix. "Having worked with and known Adam for years, we are very much looking forward to having him onboard and excited to hit the ground running with the development of our new Matrix Sales Gateway."

About Matrix

Matrix makes media happen by enabling efficiencies and working to uncover revenue so media companies can create content, entertain, and inform. Its flagship product, Monarch, is the only global ad sales platform built for media – transforming chaotic data into actionable sales information that delivers the insights necessary for prospecting, managing, evaluating and closing business. The company manages more than $13 billion in media ad revenue, offering its best-in-class analytics, sales intelligence, media-specific CRM and sales tools to more than 10,000 media sellers to more efficiently manage their workflow. For more information, please visit http://www.matrixformedia.com.

