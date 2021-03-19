SMI 10’974 0.5%  SPI 13’866 0.9%  Dow 32’862 -0.5%  DAX 14’776 1.2%  Euro 1.1053 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’868 0.5%  Gold 1’737 -0.6%  Bitcoin 53’647 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9275 0.0%  Öl 62.9 -7.2% 
19.03.2021 01:00:00

ADA Brings Data-Driven, End-to-End eCommerce Solutions to APAC

  • New service combines data-driven strategies with analytics, AI, and eCommerce
  • Solutions to drive traffic, customer acquisition, and optimise conversions throughout funnel
  • Proven track record in increasing sales growth, GMV, and ROAS for clients amidst COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA is launching a new business line that combines data-driven marketing strategies with end-to-end eCommerce solutions.

Srinivas Gattamneni, Chief Executive Officer, ADA

The service is aimed at clients seeking comprehensive solutions to drive traffic, manage customer experience, optimise conversions throughout the funnel, and create engaging content on digital marketplaces as well as owned eCommerce sites.

ADA is building on its expertise in data analytics and performance marketing to deliver real business outcomes in the eCommerce arena, as sales move online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Srinivas Gattamneni, Chief Executive Officer of ADA, said: "eCommerce is a strategic priority for ADA and our clients as businesses emerge from the shadow of the COIVD-19 pandemic. We're excited to be extending our footprint by bringing our unique heritage in data-driven marketing to empower the next generation of eCommerce champions."

Anurag Gupta, Chief Operating Officer & Chief of Agency, ADA, added: "A global luxury skincare brand turned to ADA when one of its key Southeast Asian markets was forced to pivot overnight to eCommerce during a nationwide lockdown. The brand quickly adapted its high-touch, mostly offline sales model to an eCommerce environment thanks to a multi-layered audience segmentation strategy built on XACT, ADA's proprietary Data Management Platform, and first-party customer data. The resulting campaigns far exceeded targets, with 490% growth achieved in eCommerce monthly sales versus pre-pandemic, 275% growth versus promotional months and 24.5% Return on Ad Spend."

The eCommerce market in Southeast Asia continues to surge as COVID-19 accelerated online purchases, with gross merchandise value expected to jump to USD 172 billion by 2025, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2020 report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Co.

Learn more about ADA's eCommerce solutions here: https://ada-asia.com/end-to-end-e-commerce-solutions/.

ADA Logo

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across nine markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

  • Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics
  • Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies
  • Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.

SOURCE ADA

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

