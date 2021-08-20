SMI 12’396 -1.2%  SPI 15’893 -1.1%  Dow 34’894 -0.2%  DAX 15’766 -1.3%  Euro 1.0730 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’125 -1.5%  Gold 1’780 -0.4%  Bitcoin 42’841 4.1%  Dollar 0.9186 0.2%  Öl 66.6 -1.4% 
20.08.2021 05:00:00

ADA Appoints Sherry Tan from Lazada as Regional Head of eCommerce

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA appoints Sherry Tan as the Regional Head of eCommerce and will lead a team of next generation leaders who will support the growing demand of eCommerce in APAC. She reports to Anurag Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of ADA.

Sherry Tan, Regional Head of eCommerce, ADA

 

ADA Logo (PRNewsfoto/ADA)

Sherry's appointment strengthens the senior leadership bench and completes ADA's strategy of unleashing end-to-end eCommerce in the region. She brings with her deep strategic expertise and operational capabilities across the entire eCommerce value chain and will be working closely with the current 150+ eCommerce enablement team to synergise with ADA's data, MarTech, performance marketing, and creative teams. Sherry and her team will lead strategy, growth, and client management, and will be responsible for delivering integrated commerce services to ADA's current and potential clients.

Anurag Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, ADA, said: "ADA is here to help simplify the eCommerce journey and drive business outcomes. I am proud to have Sherry join the ADA All Blues and lead the effort in making ADA the most sought-after eCommerce strategy company with her vast experience from Lazada and Tesco. Her team will set the course for all eCommerce strategies and will be supported by our 150 people strong eCommerce enablement team."

Sherry Tan, Regional Head of eCommerce, ADA commented on her new appointment: "We cannot deny that the digital space is growing exponentially, and eCommerce retailing is here to stay. I am thrilled to join ADA and I hope that my experience will support our clients in building successful eCommerce outcomes by leveraging our deep data-driven tools and solutions for growth. My vision is to develop our team to become market leaders in eCommerce and to be known as the go-to-experts in the digital space across the region."

Prior to joining ADA, Sherry was the Chief Business Officer of Lazada Malaysia, responsible for the growth of LazMall as well as managing multiple categories, namely FMCG and Mobile. She was also the Head of Tesco Malaysia private labels and the pioneer in launching Tesco Groceries, which adds to her extensive experience in online and offline retail. When not focusing on campaigns and continuously crunching numbers, Sherry enjoys travelling and is fully in belief that retail therapy reliefs all manner of stress.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

  • Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics
  • Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies
  • Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.

 

 

 

SOURCE ADA

﻿

