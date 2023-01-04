SMI 10'971 2.3%  SPI 14'044 2.3%  Dow 33'136 0.0%  DAX 14'182 0.8%  Euro 0.9871 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'882 0.7%  Gold 1'846 0.3%  Bitcoin 15'738 0.8%  Dollar 0.9340 -0.2%  Öl 81.6 -1.0% 
04.01.2023 06:40:15

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR_Jungfraubahn Holding AG: More than 600,000 people visit the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe

Jungfraubahn
121.42 CHF 2.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR_Jungfraubahn Holding AG: More than 600,000 people visit the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe

04-Jan-2023 / 06:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

4 January 2023

 

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

     

More than 600,000 people visit the Jungfraujoch Top of Europe

In an Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules, Jungfrau Holding AG announces, that the visitor numbers in 2022 considerably increased in all segments compared to the previous year. More than 600,000 people visited the Jungfraujoch Top of Europe and regarding the Experience Mountains all trains, gondolas and funiculars recorded a major increase in visitors as well. The start of the winter season 2022/2023 was once again pleasing.

In 2022, about 625,000 guests visited the Jungfraujoch Top of Europe. That is 71 per cent more than in 2021 but a good 40 per cent less than before the pandemic. The high rise in visitor numbers in the past year was, among other things, attributed to the fact that the visitor numbers from various Asian markets and the USA increased again. The number of group tours continued to be considerably below pre-pandemic levels, as there continues to be insufficient flight connections, not enough accommodation in the Jungfrau region and the war in Ukraine with its global consequences meaning that uncertainties prevail. Then there was still a lack of visitors from China.

The international market visits towards the end of 2022 create confidence and confirm the KOF Swiss Economic Institutes forecasts for distant markets: international holiday traffic is expected to rise further in the new year and reach around 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

Regarding the Experience Mountains, all trains, gondolas and funiculars recorded a major increase in visitors. At 637,500 ascents and descents, the Harderbahn was able to record an increase of 80.7 per cent compared to the previous year, thus achieving the highest visitor numbers in its history. The Firstbahn achieved a total increase of 65.3 per cent. The adventure offerings at the First were fully booked on many days in the summer and autumn. The Lauterbrunnen-Mürren mountain railway (BLM) counted 80.5 per cent more visitors even though the railway suspended operation for several weeks on several occasions during 2022 because of renovation work. In all, the Experience Mountains recorded visitor numbers in 2022 comparable with that of pre-pandemic levels.

Launch of the winter season

The 2022/2023 winter sports season began on 26 November 2022 with full winter sports operations. At more than 33,000 Top4 skipasses, advance sales of Top4 skipasses (Partner offer from Adelboden-Lenk, Gstaad, Jungfrau Ski Region and Meriningen-Hasliberg), 3,000 fewer passes were sold at the advance sales price than in the 2021/2022 winter season. This is due to the fact that the presale price for the Top4 ski pass was increased from 777 Swiss francs to 850 Swiss francs due to rising energy prices. Therefor the income is higher than in the previous year.

From the start of the season up to 31 December 2022, the Jungfrau Ski Region registered 162,200 skier visits This was a decrease of 15.7 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier. The Jungfrau Ski Region is a partnership in which the Jungfrau Railway Group holds a share of over 60 per cent.

The Jungfrau Railway Group is convinced that its long-term strategy, focusing on international markets and 12 months of high season, will in future pay off. The individual visitor segment continues to increase while group tours are showing a trend towards smaller groups. In recent months, the figures for the Jungfraujoch have gradually approached those of pre-pandemic levels. Thanks to the generation project V-Bahn, the Jungfrau Railway Group has appealed well to national and international visitors all year round. In 2022, the Eiger Express recorded more than a million guests for the first time with 1,443,400.

 

  Visitor numbers
2022		 Visitor numbers
2021		 Change
in per cent
Jungfraubahn
(Jungfraujoch arrival)		 624,900 365,300 71.1%
Grindelwald-First
(from valley station, summer & winter)		 661,700 400,300 65.3%
Mürrenbahn
(from valley station, entire year)		 365,000 202,200 80.5%
Harderbahn
(total visitor numbers)		 637,500 352,900 80.7%
       
Eiger Express
(total visitor numbers)
 		 1,443,400 909,500 58,7%

 

  Skier visits
Start of the season 31.12.2022		 Skier visits
Start of the season 31.12.2021		 Change
in per cent
Jungfrau Ski Region 162,200 192,300 -15.7%

 

 

Link: https://www.jungfrau.ch/en-gb/corporate/investor-relations/jungfraubahn-holding-ag/adhoc-news/

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Jungfraubahn Holding AG
Harderstrasse 14
3800 Interlaken
Switzerland
Phone: +41 33 828 71 11
Fax: +41 33 828 72 64
E-mail: info@jungfrau.ch
Internet: www.jungfrau.ch
ISIN: CH0017875789
Valor: A0CACJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1526559

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1526559  04-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

