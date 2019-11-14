Acuva Technologies and WAE Corp Announce UV-LED Partnership to Create Incredible Positive Environmental Impact in India

BURNABY, BC, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Acuva Technologies today announced that it has partnered with WAE Corp (WAE), one of India's largest manufacturers of drinking water purification and dispensing equipment, to bring Acuva's proprietary UV-LED water disinfection technology to the Indian market.

"Acuva offers a more sustainable and chemical-free water disinfection solution," stated Manoj Singh, President & CEO of Acuva Technologies. "We are pleased to join forces with WAE to not only protect the health and safety of their customers, but also bring mercury-free UV-LED water treatment to India for integration into commercial and institutional water dispensing appliances."

Acuva's Strike Platform, designed specifically for OEMs like WAE, is certified against NSF/ANSI 55 Ultraviolet Microbiological Water Treatment Systems and NSF/ANSI 372 Drinking Water System Components – Lead Content Compliance. Certification was an important consideration for integration into WAE's own lines of high-end water dispensing products.

"WAE is delighted to partner with Acuva to build a significant portfolio of water purification products for the Indian subcontinent," said Anupam Joshe, President of WAE. "We strongly believe that Acuva's expertise in UV-LED disinfection solutions offer the perfect complement to WAE's advanced water purification systems. The synergy of this partnership will accelerate the development of, and accessibility to, affordable, high-quality water purification products," noted Joshe. "We are on course to launch our first two products by January 2020."

Recently recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Global New Product Innovation Award for UV-LED point-of-use water purification systems, Acuva's UV-LED technology will be integrated into WAE's drinking water fountains, bottle filling stations, water dispensers and much more. Access to safe drinking water contributes to improved health, helping reduce the risk of waterborne diseases. Compared to legacy UV-Lamps, UV-LED systems allow for more compact installations that reduce carbon footprints and hazardous waste. Acuva's mercury-free and completely recyclable products reduce the environmental impact of UV water disinfection. Strike reduces maintenance requirements to optimize total cost of ownership for WAE's systems.

About Acuva Technologies

Acuva, a world leader in UVC-LED water disinfection technology, developed its UV-LED water purification systems to enable clean drinking water globally. Acuva's Strike platform of customizable UV-LED modules is designed for ease of OEM integration into consumer and commercial water dispensing appliances. Learn more at acuvatech.com .

About WAE Corp

WAE, an expert in water and its reuse, is an OEM with a firm foundation in Science and Research. WAE provides complete water and wastewater treatment solutions to serve municipal and industrial customers. As a recognised provider of high-quality systems with decades of experience and thousands of installations, WAE tackles the most complex water treatment challenges with a relentless focus on innovation. WAE is an active participant in the Resource Revolution and has the industry's largest research and development program in India. Visit waecorp.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acuva-technologies-and-wae-corp-announce-uv-led-partnership-to-create-incredible-positive-environmental-impact-in-india-300957961.html

SOURCE Acuva Technologies