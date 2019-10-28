Acute Hospital Care Market to Reach a Market Size of $3.5 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Acute Hospital Care Market, published by KBV research, The Global Acute Hospital Care Market size is expected to reach $3,573.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 7.04% CAGR during the forecast period. The Emergency Care market dominated the Global Acute Hospital Care Market by Medical Condition in 2018, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2025; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,975.3 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6 % during the forecast period. The Trauma Care market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during (2019 - 2025).

Based on facility type, the acute hospital care market covers general acute care hospitals, specialized hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and long-term acute care facilities. The large market share of general acute care facilities is associated with the majority of admissions under short-term acute care. The general acute care hospitals market segment would achieve a market value of $2,076 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period. The Psychiatric Hospitals market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during (2019 - 2025).

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare, Inc., Ramsay Health Care Pty Ltd., and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Ardent Health Services) are some of the forerunners in the Acute Hospital Care Market. HCA Healthcare has taken over Mission Health for delivering high quality patient care. Universal Health has acquired The Danshell Group for expanding into new geographical areas and entering into new services. Fresenius has acquired Guangzhou KangNiDaiSi Medical Investment Co., Ltd. in order to expand its business in China.

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) market garnered the highest market share among Acute Hospital Care Services in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance till 2025; The ICU market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % during the forecast period attaining a market size of $1,790.8 Billion by 2025. The Coronary Care Unit (CCU) market would experience a growth rate of more than 6% during (2019 - 2025).

The North America market dominated the Global Acute Hospital Care Market by Region 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2019 - 2025). The China market continued to hold the largest market share of 31.6% in Asia Pacific Acute Hospital Care Market by Country in 2018 followed by Japan and India. The Japan market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.4% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The India market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.4% during (2019 - 2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Ramsay Health Care Pty Ltd., Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA, HCA Healthcare Inc., Community Health Systems Inc., Ascension Health Inc., Mediclinic International PLC, LifePoint Health, Inc. (RCCH Healthcare), Universal Health Services, Inc. (Ardent Health Services) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Scope of the Study

Global Acute Hospital Care Market Segmentation:

By Medical Condition

Emergency Care

Short-Term Stabilization

Trauma Care

Acute care surgery

Other Conditions

By Facility Type

General Acute Care Hospitals

Psychiatric Hospitals

Specialized Hospitals

Rehabilitation Hospitals

Long Term Acute Care (LTAC)

By Services

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Coronary Care Unit (CCU)

Other Services

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Ramsay Health Care Pty Ltd.

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc

Ascension Health, Inc.

Mediclinic International PLC

LifePoint Health, Inc. (RCCH Healthcare)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (Ardent Health Services)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

