Acura of Salem offers new service coupons to help drivers save

SALEM, Ore., Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acura of Salem is looking for new ways to help drivers save on the maintenance they need. One of the many ways this dealership does that is by offering service coupons to drivers. These service coupons range from reduced prices to free maintenance on select items. Acura of Salem is now offering a service match coupon from now until February 29.

This We Will Match Any Service Offer is ready for guests to use. Acura drivers can print out the coupon from the Acura of Salem dealership website. This service coupon can be used to save time and money. Acura of Salem will accept this coupon when drivers show proof of another valid offer, coupon or service special from another local Acura dealership. The service guests need will be brought down in price to match that offer.

Acura of Salem makes sure that drivers receive the best service they can to help them get back on the road and enjoy their driving experience. The experienced technicians at Acura of Salem are experts when it comes to Acura vehicles from any model year. They are trained to work with these luxury vehicles and know how to solve common and serious problems with these vehicles when they arrive at the Acura of Salem service department.

Interested parties can learn more about the available maintenance services and coupons at Acura of Salem by visiting the dealership's website, http://www.acuraofsalem.com. If readers have any other questions about the vehicles or services available at Acura of Salem, they can call 888-229-9882 to speak with one of the friendly professionals or visit the dealership at 2475 Commercial Street SE, Salem, OR 97302 today.

SOURCE Acura of Salem