SMI 11'097 -0.9%  SPI 14'159 -0.8%  Dow 33'596 -1.0%  DAX 14'343 -0.7%  Euro 0.9860 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'939 -0.4%  Gold 1'770 0.2%  Bitcoin 15'996 0.0%  Dollar 0.9419 0.0%  Öl 79.7 -4.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Plug Power unter der Lupe: Der Wasserstoffkonzern zwischen roten Zahlen und Zukunftschancen
Nach Turbulenzen am Kryptomarkt: So will der Binance-CEO eine Rettungsinitiative ins Leben rufen
Flaute am Anleihenmarkt: JPMorgan-Experte sieht Licht am Ende des Tunnels
Eine Chronologie: Der Twitter-Kauf durch Elon Musk
Canopy Growth-Gründer steigt bei deutschem Cannabis-Konzern SynBiotic ein
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

07.12.2022 01:15:00

Acuity Brands Addresses Data Security Incident

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Acuity Brands, Inc. is providing notice to individuals after it detected a data security incident.

Acuity Brands identified a data security incident, immediately took steps to secure its systems, and a third-party cybersecurity firm was engaged to conduct a thorough investigation. This notice explains the incident and the measures Acuity has taken in response.

The investigation determined that an unauthorized person obtained access to some of Acuity's systems on December 7 and December 8, 2021, and copied a subset of files out of its network during that time. During the investigation, Acuity also discovered evidence of an unrelated incident of unauthorized access that occurred on October 6 and October 7, 2020, which included an attempt to copy certain files out of its network. Acuity conducted a review of the files from both incidents. The review identified that they contained personal information for current and former employees and members of Acuity's health plan. Our investigation concluded that only employee data was involved and sensitive customer data was not impacted.

The files involved in the December 2021 incident may have included the name, Social Security number, and enrollment and claims information related to current and former employees' participation in Acuity's health plan. In addition, the information in the files may have included the name, driver's license number, financial account information, and limited health information related to other aspects of an individual's employment with Acuity, such as injury information related to workers compensation claims or related to requests for leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act. The types of information in the files were not the same for all individuals. 

The information involved in the October 2020 incident may have included the name, Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account information, limited health information related to other aspects of an individual's employment with Acuity, such as injury information related to workers compensation claims or related to requests for leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act. The types of information in the files were not the same for all individuals, but the investigation confirmed that there was no information related to Acuity's health plan involved in the 2020 incident.

Acuity is mailing letters to involved individuals for whom Acuity has an address and offering eligible individuals credit monitoring services. Information about the incidents can be found on Acuity's website at www.acuitybrands.com. If you believe you may be affected but did not receive a letter, please contact Acuity's toll-free dedicated external call center at (855) 504-3853, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. EST, excluding some major U.S. holidays. Acuity has enhanced its existing security protocols and technical safeguards to further secure its environment and to help prevent a similar incident in the future.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acuity-brands-addresses-data-security-incident-301696492.html

SOURCE Acuity Brands, Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation? | BX Swiss TV

Eine leicht rückläufige Inflationsrate in den USA – müssen wir weitere Zinserhöhungen der Zentralbanken erwarten? Dieser Frage und ob sich bereits wieder Chancen am Aktienmarkt bieten, diskutiert David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss mit Gergely Majoros, Mitglied des Investment Committee bei Carmignac.

Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06.12.22 Börsenplatz Zürich: Regelmässige Videos mit Fokus auf Schweizer Aktien
06.12.22 Volkswagen-Chef Blume bastelt an der Software
06.12.22 Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte
06.12.22 DAX – Gute Nachrichten sind schlecht für die Börse
06.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
06.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 6.00% p.a. Callable Multi Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
06.12.22 daily-markets 06.12.2022
06.12.22 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.12.2022
06.12.22 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
05.12.22 Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'531.94 19.99 AYSSMU
Short 11'769.43 13.87 SSSMVU
Short 12'213.14 8.95 GXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'097.48 06.12.2022 17:30:00
Long 10'664.92 19.81 DXSSMU
Long 10'393.84 13.29 AMSSMU
Long 9'983.44 8.98 VSSM5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-VRP: Abflüsse von Kundengeldern haben sich stabilisiert - CS-Aktie bricht dennoch ein
Credit Suisse-Aktie steigt: CS hat sich frisches Fremdkapital in Milliardenhöhe beschafft - Saudi-Arabiens Kronprinz wohl möglicher Investor bei CSFB
Blick ins Depot: In diese US-Aktien investierte die Commerzbank im dritten Quartal
Experte warnt vor drohendem Staatsbankrott durch FTX-Insolvenz und Bitcoin-Einbruch in El Salvador
Zurückhaltung am Markt: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Vormittag in Rot
Partners Group-Aktie in Rot: Partners Group will offenbar Mehrheit an Breitling übernehmen
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Vormittag in Grün
Starkes Investment in US-Aktien: Diese Titel hielt die UBS im dritten Quartal
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger zieht am Mittag an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.