+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
16.11.2019 07:00:00

Acts of Love and Kindness, No Matter How Small, Can Impact Lives of Many

SHREVEPORT, La., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allison Davidson Carpenter's book Miss Kittywiggin's Cup of Cold Water ($24.99, paperback, 9781545681244; $9.99, e-book, 9781545681251), is available for purchase.

When Miss Kittywiggin realizes she can help others with just a cup of cold water, she watches how one action done in love can put smiles on the faces of all the animals around her. Inspired by Jesus's gospel teaching to give freely to others, Miss Kittywiggin's Cup of Cold Water teaches kids the rewards of kindness and compassion, while encouraging them to take steps of faith as servants for Christ. With profound spiritual insight shared through a fun and exciting story, Miss Kittywiggin's Cup of Cold Water shows the amazing benefits of servanthood and Christ-centered friendship.

"Even one small act of generosity can change lives. With many people suffering from things such as poverty, abuse, illness, and grief, it can often seem impossible to truly impact even one life. However, it's important to realize that a little can go a long way, especially if it is given out of love," said Carpenter.

Allison Davidson Carpenter grew up in Mansfield, Louisiana, where she developed a love for creative writing at an early age. This eventually led to a journalism degree from Louisiana Tech University. Over the years, she has used her passion for writing in a variety of ways — from writing TV news promos and newsletters to teaching English and writing weekly newspaper columns. Miss Kittywiggin's Cup of Cold Water is Allison's first children's book and was inspired by her love for Jesus Christ and her desire to tell others about how Jesus can do "immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine" (Ephesians 3:20). Allison and her husband, Marshall, live in Shreveport, Louisiana, and have two sons and a daughter.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Miss Kittywiggin's Cup of Cold Water is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15.11.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.11.19
OPEC sieht Ölmarkt Anfang 2020 überversorgt
15.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Societe Generale SA, adidas AG, Deutsche Bank AG
15.11.19
SMI fester erwartet
15.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel auf long wohl gescheitert / Adecco – Widerstand verhindert weiteren Anstieg
14.11.19
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB ist profitabler als Apple - warum die Aktionäre trotzdem in die Röhre schauen
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stürzt ab: Aurora Cannabis schockt mit Umsatzeinbruch
Roche übernimmt US-Biotechfirma Promedior für bis zu 1,4 Mrd USD
Rekordstimmung an der Wall Street -- SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Cicor-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Neukunden aus der Medizintechnik gewonnen
Logitech-Aktien dank ermutigender Rückschlüsse von NVIDIA mit Kursfeuerwerk
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken unter 1,09
Deutsche Bank: Diese Risiken sollten Anleger in 2020 im Blick behalten
Genfer Unilabs soll offenbar für 4,4 Milliarden Franken verkauft werden
KW 46: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rekordstimmung an der Wall Street -- SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Markt wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es etwas ruhiger zu. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt sorgt für eine erneute Rekordjagd an der Wall Street. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich überwiegend freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB