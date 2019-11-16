Acts of Love and Kindness, No Matter How Small, Can Impact Lives of Many

SHREVEPORT, La., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allison Davidson Carpenter's book Miss Kittywiggin's Cup of Cold Water ($24.99, paperback, 9781545681244; $9.99, e-book, 9781545681251), is available for purchase.

When Miss Kittywiggin realizes she can help others with just a cup of cold water, she watches how one action done in love can put smiles on the faces of all the animals around her. Inspired by Jesus's gospel teaching to give freely to others, Miss Kittywiggin's Cup of Cold Water teaches kids the rewards of kindness and compassion, while encouraging them to take steps of faith as servants for Christ. With profound spiritual insight shared through a fun and exciting story, Miss Kittywiggin's Cup of Cold Water shows the amazing benefits of servanthood and Christ-centered friendship.

"Even one small act of generosity can change lives. With many people suffering from things such as poverty, abuse, illness, and grief, it can often seem impossible to truly impact even one life. However, it's important to realize that a little can go a long way, especially if it is given out of love," said Carpenter.

Allison Davidson Carpenter grew up in Mansfield, Louisiana, where she developed a love for creative writing at an early age. This eventually led to a journalism degree from Louisiana Tech University. Over the years, she has used her passion for writing in a variety of ways — from writing TV news promos and newsletters to teaching English and writing weekly newspaper columns. Miss Kittywiggin's Cup of Cold Water is Allison's first children's book and was inspired by her love for Jesus Christ and her desire to tell others about how Jesus can do "immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine" (Ephesians 3:20). Allison and her husband, Marshall, live in Shreveport, Louisiana, and have two sons and a daughter.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Miss Kittywiggin's Cup of Cold Water is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press